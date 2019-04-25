Technology News

Google Makes It Easier to Find Work-From-Home Jobs

25 April 2019
Google has made it easier to find work-from-home jobs, almost a year after it began adding more job search features to its search engine.

"To help employers and recruitment platforms connect with candidates who need more flexibility, today we are announcing an improved job search experience that allows our customers to make remote work opportunities in the US more discoverable on their career sites.

"This functionality supports users who search for jobs with terms like 'work from home' or 'WFH' and returns the relevant jobs that may be labelled differently as 'remote' or 'telecommute'," Jennifer Su, Cloud Product Manager, Google, wrote in a blog post late on Wednesday.

The company has also enhanced its job search capabilities in more than 100 languages.

Google already lets job searchers filter by commute time and type of transit, so it makes sense to add this work-from-home option, especially now that more employees are looking for this kind of flexibility.

