Technology News

Google to Soon Let Users Automatically Delete Location History, Web and App Activity

There is no word if the auto-delete feature will arrive on other services like YouTube as well.

By | Updated: 2 May 2019 11:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google to Soon Let Users Automatically Delete Location History, Web and App Activity

Users can start with a minimum automatic activity deletion period of 3 months

Highlights
  • Upper limit for automatically deleting data is 18 months
  • The auto-delete feature will roll out over the coming weeks
  • Users will still have the option to manually delete activity log

Google saves a tonne of user data such as Web activity, search preferences, and location history to give useful recommendations. Although users can fully opt out of it or choose to delete specific activity history based on date and time, the option to automatically delete such data was missing. But that is about to change. Google has announced that soon users will have the option to automatically delete their location history as well as Web and app activity. One can specify a fixed time interval to do so, and once it is done, any location and activity history older than the selected period will automatically be deleted.

In an official blog post, Google has revealed that users can specify how long they want their location and activity data to be saved. One can choose between a duration of 3 months and 18 months to keep their activity data. Any location history pulled from Google Maps as well as Web and app activity data older than the user-specified term will automatically be deleted.

The automatic activity deletion control will first arrive for Location History and Web & App activity, and will go live in the coming weeks. "You should always be able to manage your data in a way that works best for you--and we're committed to giving you the best controls to make that happen," Google notes regarding the upcoming feature.

The feature can prove to be quite useful, as Google will only give recommendations based on the most recent activity of users and their preferences. But on the flip side, limited activity data means the scope of recommendations will be a bit narrower. However, users will still have the option to manually delete their activity data all at once, the activity cache accumulated in a particular duration, or specific parts of it based on topics or categories.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Location, Web Activity, Automatic Delete
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 Photos — the Aftermath of the Great War
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Google to Soon Let Users Automatically Delete Location History, Web and App Activity
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Best Deals Available Right Now
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Get New Features in Open Beta
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger May Be Coming Soon
  5. Google Adds Auto-Delete Feature for Location History, Web Activity
  6. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  7. Samsung Galaxy A70 Review
  8. Realme X Leak Tips Snapdragon 730 SoC, VOOC 3.0 Support
  9. Here Are 8 New Photos From Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4
  10. Amazon Reportedly Installed 'Bulletproof Panels' to Protect CEO Jeff Bezos
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.