Google Lens may soon make its way to the Google Search homepage when using Chrome for desktop. As per a report, Lens icon was recently spotted on google.com by a user while surfing with Incognito Mode on Chrome. This essentially gives users an option to search an image on Chrome for desktop directly from the Google Search homepage rather than from a specific webpage or search results. This feature should provide a more integrated image search experience to users on all platforms including macOS. Currently, Google Chrome for desktop has an option to “Search image with Google Lens” when a user right clicks on any photo.

9to5Google in a report said that the Google Lens icon was spotted on google.com (using Chrome for desktop) in the search field next to the microphone icon when surfing in Incognito Mode. Notably, the Google Lens logo is the same as the one seen on the Search bar on Android. When you tap the Lens button, it opens up a box with “Search any image with Google Lens” on top. The box asks the users to either “drag an image” or “upload a file” in order to search an image with Google Lens. This returns the information in the same format as you get when you right click on any image on a webpage and select the option “Search image with Google Lens”.

The searched image appears on the left column, and the results, including the Knowledge Panels (when available) as well as visually matching images, will show up in the right column.

The “Search image with Google Lens” feature was rolled out to all users last year in the Chrome 92 update. The Google Lens integration is currently visible on the Google Search widget on Android for general users, while its presence on google.com on Chrome for desktop seems to be still under testing.

The 9to5Google report also says that the Google Lens integration on Search homepage should offer a consistent experience across all platforms including macOS.

Recently, Google updated its Camera and Lens apps to fix an issue where users were unable to scan QR codes properly, as per a report. The problem was faced by users of Google Pixel smartphones on Android 12 along with some OnePlus smartphone users.