Google on Tuesday launched a new experience for job seekers in India. The new experience, which is inspired by the Google for Jobs feature that debuted in the US last year, is aimed to make job searches easier for Internet users in the country. It is available in English on the Google app for Android and iOS as well as in Google Search on the desktop and mobile. Google has brought the latest development in partnership with job portals, including Aasaanjobs, Freshersworld, Headhonchos, IBM Talent Management Solutions, LinkedIn, Quezx, Shine.com, T-Jobs, TimesJobs, and WinsdomJobs. The search giant is also working with various state governments in the country to bolster the experience for Indian job seekers.

To begin with the new job searching experience, you need pass on queries such as "jobs near me" or "jobs for freshers" to Google Search or simply search for a particular position on Google. This will bring a special module that will let you explore, customise, and save relevant job postings. The module includes comprehensive information about the jobs available on the partner sites and lists open opportunities with job titles, location, and their nature such as full-time or part-time. Also, there is the time from when any particular listing is available online.

Once the results are available, there are filters to help you pick only the most appropriate openings. You can refine the results on the basis of job profile, title, location, date posted, or company type. Google also allows you to bookmark relevant listings and revisit them in the future. Likewise, there is a tab called 'Alerts' that sends you email notifications whenever new and relevant jobs become available.

Unlike a tradition job portal, the new experience on Google is not letting job seekers apply directly for any particular position. It redirects to the job listing page available on the partners' site. Nevertheless, it makes it more convenient to search for a particular opening from one single page rather than going to different portals to find an appropriate opportunity. Google has also released an open documentation that will help any third-party job search platform make their native job listings discoverable on the new search experience. Open structured schema.org web markup standards have been available for web developers to expand the job-focused experience.

When it comes to why Google has preferred bringing the new job search experience, Vice President India and Southeast Asia Rajan Anandan highlighted that in the fourth quarter, job search queries on Google saw more than a 45 percent increase in the fourth quarter and mobile search queries around job postings are growing over 90 percent in a year. "We think we can help users look for and find relevant jobs in a very easy way through our experience," Anandan said at a press conference in New Delhi while announcing the new experience.

Achint Srivastava of Google Search Engineering revealed that alongside bringing the partners on board, Google has been working with various state governments to bring the new job search experience. The software engineer also stated that a lot of India-specific work has been taking place behind the scenes to meet the requirements of Indian job seekers. One of the instances is the fresher job queries aren't something in the US, the engineer told the reporters.