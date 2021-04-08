Technology News
Google I/O is an annual developer conference that started back in 2008.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 April 2021 15:03 IST
Google I/O attendance is free for everyone

Highlights
  • Google I/O will last for three days
  • Google will share the full schedule later this month
  • Google I/O will have developer interactions, live Q&As, and more

Google I/O has been scheduled for May 18 and will be a virtual event that everyone can attend. Last year, Google cancelled the event due to pandemic-related lockdowns that cancelled large gatherings and while some of the events were shifted to online, Google did not do the same. This year, however, the search giant has confirmed that Google I/O will definitely take place and will be open to everyone who registers for it. The search giant also announced that registrations are free.

Google has shared that Google I/O, the annual developer conference, will kick off from May 18 and continue till May 20. The virtual conference will allow people to connect with developers and also get a first look at the latest products. There will be consumer and developer keynotes, technical sessions, and interactive sandboxes in I/O Adventure. Google will share the full schedule later this month.

 

 

While registering for Google I/O, developers will be able to reserve Workshops and Ask Me Anything Sessions (AMAs) sessions as well. These sessions will be livestreamed and be available in multiple time zones. Customers will also be able to chat inside I/O Adventure and have access to live Q&As during the sessions.

Google earlier shared a puzzle for those interested wherein the objective is to find the date for Google I/O. The puzzle was live before the actual dates were revealed so developers could solve it to discover the date.

To register for Google I/O, click on the Register button on the event page and sign in with your Google account. You will then be asked to enter details like your name, country of residence, gender, race, and age, some of which is optional. Google says this is required for improving content for I/O presentations and events. It will let Google develop I/O presentations and events that are of interest to the audience. After entering some more details such as company, job role, and agreeing to terms and conditions, you will be asked to select your topics of interest after which you should be registered.

Google hosts its Google I/O conference annually but last year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it cancelled the conference after considering switching to a virtual format.

