Google I/O 2021 Registrations Are Now Open: What to Expect From the Annual Developers Conference

Google I/O 2021 is a free-for-all event and the company will offer access to workshops and personalised content.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 April 2021 11:29 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Users can solve a puzzle on the Google I/O 2021 homepage for fun

Highlights
  • Google I/O 2021 will take place from May 18-20 virtually
  • Google is likely to reveal information about Android 12
  • Google I/O 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

Google I/O 2021 registrations are now open, and anyone who is interested in Google technology can tune in to get the information about product releases, insights from experts, and hands-on learning. Google skipped last year's annual conference entirely due to COVID-19, but this year, the free-for-all event is taking place virtually from May 18 to May 20. Google says that this year's event will offer attendees access to Workshops, Ask Me Anything Sessions (AMAs), personalised content, live Q&A during Sessions, and more.

How to register for Google I/O 2021

  1. If you are interested in attending Google I/O 2021, you can register by signing in to your Google account.
  2. Punch in your details like your name, country of residence and age.
  3. You will be asked about your profession, company name, and the topics of your choice on which you would like to get reminders and notifications on.
  4. Submit the form and you are good to go.
  5. There is also a puzzle on the Google I/O 2021 homepage which you can try for fun.

What to expect from Google I/O 2021

Google I/O annual developers conference is usually about developer talk, but Google also showcases various consumer-facing features for its products and services on which it is working. For example, a few year ago, the company introduced Google Duplex experimental technology which lets an AI-powered bot make phone calls on your behalf.

Android 12

One of the most important announcements of Google I/O 2021 could be related to the next iteration of the company's Android operating system. Multiple developer previews of Android 12 have been released, and as per a report by XDA Developers, the next OS update will bring improvements to Scrolling Screenshots, hold power button to call Google Assistant, Search bar in the widget picker, new emojis, and a few privacy features among others.

WearOS

There is a lot of fuss about WearOS, Google's OS for wearables. Reports pouring in from various quarters hint that the company is developing a Google Pixel Watch smartwatch powered by WearOS. It is possible that Google may touch upon the features and functions of the wearable.

Google Assistant

Google Assistant is arguably the most powerful virtual assistant that you can get. Google is expected to expand the use cases of the Assistant and may announce new capabilities. Google may also make an announcement about Assistant's integration in more products and services.

Pixel 6 Whitechapel SoC

Speculations are rife that Google is working on an in-house SoC that will power the rumoured Pixel 6 handsets. Called “GS101” Whitechapel SoC, it may commercially be called something completely different. Google CEO Sundar Pichai had teased investments in hardware and promised a ‘terrific roadmap ahead' for 2021 during an earnings call in October 2020, implying hardware-related announcements for this year.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google I/O 2021, Google, Google I/O
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
