Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google News Updated With New AI Features, Customised News Feed, Full Coverage, Newscasts, and More at I/O 2018

Google News Updated With New AI Features, Customised News Feed, Full Coverage, Newscasts, and More at I/O 2018

 
, 09 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google News Updated With New AI Features, Customised News Feed, Full Coverage, Newscasts, and More at I/O 2018

Highlights

  • Google News is powered by a new set of AI/ ML techniques
  • Google News will have a 'For You' section now
  • It is experimenting with a new visual format called Newscasts

Google News is getting refreshed with new features, the company announced at the I/O 2018 developers conference. At the event, Google announced the all-new Google News leverages artificial intelligence to organise news. Google said that "more great journalism [is] being produced than ever before," and to make it easier to make sense of it all, it is bringing all its products into a unified News experience.

The new version of Google News uses a new set of AI techniques to take a constant flow of information as it comes on the Internet and then analyse it in real time to organise it into storylines, the company explains in a blog. Google News is able to understand the people, places, and things involved in stories as they evolve, and connect how they relate to each another. "At its core, this technology lets us synthesise information and put it together in a way that helps you make sense of what's happening, and what the impact or reaction has been," Google says.

For Google News app users, there is a new 'For You' section that will be available with a briefing of five stories that Google News organises for you. It will be a mix of the most important headlines, local news, and the latest developments on the topics you are interested in. Also, you can decide if you want to see more or less of a topic or publisher.

Google is also experimenting with a new visual format called Newscasts. Here, the latest developments in natural language understanding bring together a collection of articles, videos, and quotes on a single topic. Newscasts make it easy to browse through different sources to decide if you want to look further into a story.

google newscasts gadgets 360 Google News

Also, if you want to dig deeper into a story, a new 'Full Coverage' feature provides a complete picture of how that story is reported from a variety of sources. You will be able to see top headlines from various sources, videos, local news reports, FAQs, social commentary, and a timeline for stories that have played out over time. "Having a productive conversation or debate requires everyone to have access to the same information. That’s why content in Full Coverage is the same for everyone—it’s an impersonalised view of events from a range of trusted news sources," says Google.

google news gadgets 360 Google News

Finally, Google Play Newsstand on mobile and desktop and Google News & Weather app on mobile are now formally folded into Google News. A dedicated tab for Newsstand will show you publishers to browse and follow, including over 1,000 magazine titles that are optimized for mobile format. If you want to subscribe to a publication, you no longer a need for credit card forms, or passwords. The all-new Google News rolling out starting today and will be available to everyone on Android, iOS and the Web in 127 countries by next week.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google News, Google, Google News Features, Google IO, Google IO 2018, Google News For You, Google News Newscasts, Google News Newsstand, Google News Full Coverage
Google I/O 2018: Google Maps Gets Redesigned Explore Tab, Group Planning, and More
Android P Beta Announced at Google I/O 2018: New Features and Eligible Devices
Best AC deals
Google News Updated With New AI Features, Customised News Feed, Full Coverage, Newscasts, and More at I/O 2018
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

TCL
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018): Which One Should You Buy?
  2. Beware, This WhatsApp 'Black Dot' Message Bomb Crashes Android Phones
  3. Nokia X Gets Its Design Revealed in a New Promotional Poster
  4. OnePlus 6 Colour Options Accidentally Revealed by Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Android P Beta Is Now Available for These Eligible Devices
  6. Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month
  7. Lenovo Teaser Hints at New Fullscreen Phone Launch on June 14
  8. Samsung Said to Launch 4 New Galaxy J-Series Models in India This Month
  9. Google Assistant: All the New Features Announced at I/O 2018
  10. OnePlus 6 Will Get an Android P Beta Build, Company Confirms
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.