Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Year in Search 2017: Baahubali 2 the Top Trending Search Term in India

 
13 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Year in Search 2017: Baahubali 2 the Top Trending Search Term in India

Entertainment continued to fuel India's search momentum in 2017, with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion topping Google's trending charts - or more specifically, "Bahubali 2". Six other Bollywood movies made it to the Top 10 Trending Overall queries list this year. The lists, according to Google, are compiled based on search terms that had a high spike in traffic in 2017, compared to 2016.

Bollywood and cricket remained the top two themes that ruled the charts, according to Google India 2017 Year in Search results.

Google Year in Search 2017: iPhone 8 the Top Trending Mobile Phone

"After breaking several records at the Box office, India's most expensive movie also broke the language boundaries attracting humongous search interest from movie buffs across the nation," the search giant said.

On the overall list, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was followed by searches around Indian Premier League and searches for "Live Cricket Score". Also making it to the Top 10 list were Bollywood blockbusters Dangal and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, in the fourth and sixth spots.

Among the top trending songs this year, Hawa Hawa from the Arjun Kapoor starrer Mubarakan held the top spot on the charts, followed by Sufi track Mere Rashke Qamar originally sung by legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and recreated by vocalist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Songs like Luis Fonsi's Despacito and Ed Sheeran's Shape of You also featured in the top trending tracks.

Sunny Leone once again featured among the top entertainers this year, followed by Big Boss entrant Arshi Khan, Sapna Choudhary and YouTube singing sensation Vidya Vox.

"CBSE results, UP elections, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Budget featured among the trending news events that witnessed huge interest among Indian users," Google said.

Indian users were also interested when it came to knowing more about Bitcoin prices or expressing interest about ransomware. India's historic win at the Miss World ceremony generated much traffic which catapulted Manushi Chhillar to fame.

Among the top 'What is' queries this year, GST, Bitcoin, Jallikattu and BS3 vehicle remained the most trending themes.

As for the Top 'How To...' queries of 2017 in India, saw users sought answers on a range of subjects from "How to link Aadhaar with PAN card" to "How to book Jio phone" to "How to remove Holi color from face."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Baahubali 2, Bitcoin, Despacito, Google Year in Search, Google Year in Search 2017, Jio Phone, Sunny Leone
Airtel Launches 4G VoLTE Calling Services in Chennai
Google Year in Search 2017: Baahubali 2 the Top Trending Search Term in India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Tata Cliq - Happy Feet Sale
TRENDING
  1. LG V30+ With 6-Inch Display, Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today
  2. Airtel 4G Hotspot Price in India Slashed, Now Costs Rs. 999
  3. Paytm Mall 2017 Grand Finale Sale Offers Include iPhone X Cashback & More
  4. Flipkart Sale Offers on Mobile Phones Announced: These Are the Top Deals
  5. Honor 6X, Honor 8 Pro Get Limited Period Discounts on Amazon India
  6. Idea Rs. 398 Plan Now Offers 1GB Data Per Day for 70 Days
  7. Jio Additional Data Offers: Check How Much Extra Data You Can Get
  8. LG V30+ With Dual Rear Cameras, FullVision Display Launched in India
  9. Misfit Vapor Fitness Smartwatch Launched in India
  10. iPhone 8 the Top Trending Mobile Phone of 2017, Says Google
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.