Google Expands India Cloud Services With New Infrastructure Push, Will Open More Data Centres in New Delhi

Google said in June it was forging a partnership with Jio to help with tech solutions.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 July 2021 13:07 IST
The new infrastructure will help provide solutions for problems such as disaster recovery within India

Highlights
  • Google did not say how much it had invested to set up cloud facilities
  • Google Cloud counts home-grown social network ShareChat
  • Google has bet big on India

Alphabet's Google is ramping up cloud infrastructure in India with a second cluster of data centres in and around capital New Delhi to meet increasing customer demands in a key growth market, senior company executives said.

The Google cloud region in Delhi and its outskirts is the US tech giant's second such piece of infrastructure in the country and the tenth in the Asia Pacific.

"We have seen enormous growth in demand for Google cloud services in India so expanding our footprint in a new cloud region gives us the ability to offer more capacity for growth over many years," Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud, told a news conference this week ahead of a formal announcement on Thursday. "It's a large commitment from us in capital and infrastructure investment and it's designed to allow us to capture the opportunity that we see around growth."

The new infrastructure will help provide solutions for problems such as disaster recovery within India and ensure low latency for many state-run enterprises in and around Delhi, Kurian added.

Google did not say how much it had invested to set up the new cloud facilities.

India's fledgling startup economy has also helped drive and accelerate the use of cloud services, said Bikram Singh Bedi, managing director at Google Cloud's India unit.

Google Cloud counts home-grown social network ShareChat, online travel firm Cleartrip and private sector lender HDFC Bank among its India customers.

Google has bet big on India. Last year, it invested $4.5 billion (roughly Rs. 33,550 crores) in Jio Platforms, the digital unit of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries, from a so-called $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,550 crores) digitisation fund targeted for the country.

In June, Google said it was forging a partnership with Jio to help India's biggest wireless carrier with tech solutions for enterprise and consumer offerings ahead of the launch of 5G services.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Further reading: Google, Jio, Google Cloud, ShareChat, Cleartrip, Reliance
