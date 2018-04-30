Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google, CBSE Partner to Offer Access to Exam-Related Information on Search

 
, 30 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google, CBSE Partner to Offer Access to Exam-Related Information on Search

Highlights

  • The partnership will first bear fruit with the JEE Main exam results
  • Google has also improved Search experience for GATE, SSC CGL, CAT
  • Students searching for these exams will get key information like dates

In a bid to help students, Google on Monday partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to make finding results and other exam-related information easier and more reliable on Search.

Beginning with the JEE Main exam results that were to be made public on Monday evening, students can now quickly, securely and seamlessly locate their score in various exams on their smartphone or desktop using Google Search, the company said.

"We are collaborating with Google for smooth dissemination of results through an easy and secure platform," Rama Sharma, Senior Public Relations Officer, CBSE, said in a statement.

Google has also worked closely with CBSE to ensure that the data is handled securely and used solely for the purpose of showing the results on its Search page. The feature will be live only for a short duration, the statement said.

"With over 260 million students enrolled in more than 1.5 million schools across India, we believe having reliable, seamless, and safe access to education-related information is crucial," said Shilpa Agrawal, Product Manager, Google Search.

"That's why today's updates are just the first step of many to improve access to information about important exams and other exam-related content in Google Search in India," she added.

The tech giant has also introduced an improved Search experience for other popular exams like GATE, SSC CGL, CAT.

Students searching for these competitive exams will find important information such as test dates, registration dates, important links, and other key information right within Google Search.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Search, Google India, CBSE, Exam Results, Internet, India
Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge to Receive Android Oreo Update in May, Company Assures
Huawei Said to Be Working on Its Own Mobile Operating System to Replace Android
Best AC deals
Google, CBSE Partner to Offer Access to Exam-Related Information on Search
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 6
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Hiked in India, PCBA Import Costs Cited by Xiaomi
  2. Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Go on Sale in India
  3. Microsoft Office 2019 Preview Released for Windows 10
  4. OnePlus 6 Price in India Leaked, Expected to Start at Rs. 36,999
  5. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch 2 Android One Smartphones This Year: Report
  6. Jio Launches Exchange Offer for JioFi With Rs. 2,200 Cashback
  7. Honor 7X Android 8.0 Oreo Update to Start Rolling Out Today
  8. OnePlus 6 Price, Specifications, and Everything Else We Already Know
  9. Coolpad Cool 2 With 18:9 Display, Dual Cameras Launched
  10. Avengers: Infinity War Records Biggest Global Opening of All-Time
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.