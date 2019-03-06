Google Testing Shoppable Ads in Image Search Results

Google is introducing shoppable ads in image searches. The company has announced that image search results will now have shoppable ad links that will let you click on them and buy an item you may like. These ads are based on your search results, and they come with a photo and a link to the retailer's site. These ads will only show up in the sponsored ads segment, so not all image results will be affected. Google is currently testing this feature on a small number of people, and it looks to make it available to a broader set of people if the early feedback is positive.

The search giant announced this in a blog post addressed to retailers, and said that it is introducing shoppable ads on Google Images. "This new format enables you to highlight multiple products available for sale within your sponsored ad among Google Images results. We're currently testing this on a small percentage of traffic with select retailers, surfacing on broad queries like 'home office ideas', 'shower tile designs', and 'abstract art'," Surojit Chatterjee, Vice President, Product Management, Shopping, at Google detailed in the company blog post.

These few users will see shoppable ads only in the sponsored ads segment. When these users search for images, a sponsored ads section is separately shown for users. These sponsored ads are based on the search results, and they come with the price tag, photo, brand, and more. The user can click on this ad, and it will directly take them to the advertiser's site. Google notes that it will continue to roll this out to more categories across more retailers over the next few months.

Google in its post to retailers added it was bringing Showcase Shopping ads, currently available for retailers from 17 countries, to Google Images as well. Finally, it added that retailers can now provide Google with product data that will enable the Mountain View company to show more product information to shoppers - free of charge.