Technology News

Google Testing Shoppable Ads in Image Search Results

, 06 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Testing Shoppable Ads in Image Search Results

Google Images now gets shoppable ads in the sponsored segment

Highlights

  • These ads will show up in Google image search
  • These ad links will let you buy products that you see
  • The feature is being tested with few users for now

Google is introducing shoppable ads in image searches. The company has announced that image search results will now have shoppable ad links that will let you click on them and buy an item you may like. These ads are based on your search results, and they come with a photo and a link to the retailer's site. These ads will only show up in the sponsored ads segment, so not all image results will be affected. Google is currently testing this feature on a small number of people, and it looks to make it available to a broader set of people if the early feedback is positive.

The search giant announced this in a blog post addressed to retailers, and said that it is introducing shoppable ads on Google Images. "This new format enables you to highlight multiple products available for sale within your sponsored ad among Google Images results. We're currently testing this on a small percentage of traffic with select retailers, surfacing on broad queries like 'home office ideas', 'shower tile designs', and 'abstract art'," Surojit Chatterjee, Vice President, Product Management, Shopping, at Google detailed in the company blog post.

These few users will see shoppable ads only in the sponsored ads segment. When these users search for images, a sponsored ads section is separately shown for users. These sponsored ads are based on the search results, and they come with the price tag, photo, brand, and more. The user can click on this ad, and it will directly take them to the advertiser's site. Google notes that it will continue to roll this out to more categories across more retailers over the next few months.

Google in its post to retailers added it was bringing Showcase Shopping ads, currently available for retailers from 17 countries, to Google Images as well. Finally, it added that retailers can now provide Google with product data that will enable the Mountain View company to show more product information to shoppers - free of charge.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Images, Shoppable Ads
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Google Bolo Speech-Based Reading-Tutor App Launched in India, Now Available for Android
Corning Working on Truly Bendable Glass for Foldable Phones
Pricee
Google Testing Shoppable Ads in Image Search Results
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S8
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio to Offer Double Data to Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Buyers
  2. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  3. Brace Yourselves for a Password-Free Web in the Near Future
  4. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, S10e to Be Officially Unveiled in India Today
  7. Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  8. This New Microsoft Excel Feature Will Save You a Lot of Time
  9. Xiaomi Reveals New Features Coming to MIUI 10 and MIUI 11
  10. Google's Bolo App Seeks to Help Rural Indian Kids Enhance Reading Skills
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.