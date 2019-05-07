The 2019 edition of Google I/O – the search giant's annual developer conference – is set to start today, and we are expecting some major announcements such as the unveiling of the Pixel 3a duo, Android Q, smart home devices, and a lot more. Google is also tipped to shed some light on advancements related to its software ecosystem and products such as Google Assistant, Stadia, and more. Google I/O 2019 is being held in Mountain View, California and will run through May 9. If you intend to catch up with all the key announcements, read on to find out how.

Google I/O 2019: How to watch livestream

Google I/O 2019 kicks off with a keynote that starts at 10:00am PDT (10:30pm IST). If you want to watch the livestream, you can head over to the official Google I/O website. This is also where you can find the complete schedule of all the sessions that will take place at Google I/O 2019. The livestream can also be watched on the official Google Developers YouTube channel, where you will also be able to catch the key highlights. For live updates and more information, you can check out the Google Developers Facebook page, Twitter handle, and the official Google I/O 2019 app for Android.

Google I/O 2019: What to Expect

The most anticipated announcement from Google's annual developer conference is the unveiling of the Google Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL. Both the smartphones have leaked multiple times in the past, and are expected to offer a great camera experience like the existing Pixel phones and pure Android experience with timely updates at a mid-range price. We have already come across details such as expected pricing, specifications, and colour options of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL, both of which carry the burden of helping Google leave a mark in the mid-range segment.

Another major announcement that we are looking forward to is related to Android Q. In addition to revealing new features and improvements to its mobile OS, Google might also announce the rollout of a new Android Q developer beta build and reveal the update schedule of stable Android Q release. We can also look forward to announcements related to Google Stadia, Material Design, self-driving cars, digital payments, machine learning, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Assistant, Android TV, and more.

Moreover, Google has already confirmed that the company will make hardware announcements at Google I/O 2019, so we are also expecting some smart home device announcements related to the Home and Nest line-up. We'll be there at Google's annual developer fest and will keep you posted with all major announcements from Google I/O 2019.