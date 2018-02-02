Google Home Will Now Let You Wake Up to Your Favourite Music

Google is rolling out a new feature to Google Home devices that will let you set the music of your choice as an alarm to wake you up in the morning or for other tasks. The search giant announced this and other new features for Google Assistant on Thursday.

First up, Google Home users can now set alarms based on their own musical preferences. This feature can be activated by saying, "Hey Google, set an alarm for 6 AM that plays [insert favourite musician]" to the Assistant on Google Home or other Assistant-enabled speakers. This means you can set an alarm and wake up to your favourite song, playlist or radio station, says Google. Users will be able to choose songs based on their preferred streaming service including Spotify, and Pandora, etc.

The new feature will be available for all Google Assistant-powered devices including the Google Home, Google Home Max or other smart speakers. The music-powered alarms feature is similar to what Amazon had announced for the Alexa-powered range of devices in December last year.

Another new feature will let Google Play Music users play all the songs that they have purchased or uploaded to their music library.

Finally, Home will also answer your queries about a particular show's or what channel it is on. Just say, "Hey, Google, when does Black Mirror air next," and it will inform you when the next new episode or rerun is going to happen. Or you can also get channel information and play time by asking "what channel airs Sherlock."

Google had recently announced a new voice match feature on Google Assistant to support specific Netflix profiles. With the new Voice Match on the Assistant, you can just say, "Hey Google, play Narcos on Netflix" and it will pick up exactly at the point where you left off. This will apply to anyone who uses Google Home in your house.