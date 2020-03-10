Technology News
loading

Google's Holi Surprise Lets You Splash Colour All Over Search Results

Add a splash of colour to your plain white search results page this Holi

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 March 2020 12:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google's Holi Surprise Lets You Splash Colour All Over Search Results

Click around the Google Search results page to throw colour everywhere

Highlights
  • Google's latest easter egg celebrates the festival of colours
  • When you're done, tap or click the water drop icon to go back to normal
  • Google has a history of whimsical touches on festivals and occasions

Google is celebrating Holi, the festival of colours, with a special 'easter egg' on its search results page for smartphones as well as the desktop website. All you have to do is search for the word 'Holi' or 'Holi festival', and then click or tap the image of three bowls of colour that appear in the info card in the sidebar. You will be able to spread some festive colour all over the page by clicking or tapping around anywhere. Random bursts of colour will be splashed wherever you like, and if you run out of space you can just keep scrolling down - the entire page is your canvas to play with. Google's trademark minimal aesthetic with loads of white space is of course the perfect background on which to splash plenty of colour.

Search results won't be clickable while you're playing with this special Holi easter egg. Once you're done with the festive cheer, just click the water drop icon that appears on the page to clear your artistic expressions and return to the standard view. 

The Google Holi easter egg works across the web and mobile browser search pages as well as within the Google search app for iOS and Android. 

This is not the first time that Google has rolled out fun little modifications to its pages and apps to celebrate Holi. The company regularly features customised Google Doodle logos on major festival and event days. This year, the Google Search homepage does not have a Google Doodle, but the three bowls of colour appear right below the search field, and take users directly to the search results page where this year's easter egg can be activated. 

In 2019, Google had rolled out Holi-themed effects for its Duo video calling app. This allowed users to add colour splashes, filters, and borders to their video streams. As far back as 2014, Google had marked the festival with a special themed Google Doodle. Other notable recent Google easter eggs have been introduced to celebrate the Wimbledon tennis tournament, the release of Avengers: Endgame, and the 30th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. The Holi 2020 Google easter egg was spotted by 9to5Google.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, holi, holi 2020, google easter egg
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Offers Cashierless ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology to Retail Stores

Related Stories

Google's Holi Surprise Lets You Splash Colour All Over Search Results
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro May Pack 4,920mAh Battery, 30W Fast Charging Support
  2. Nokia 5.1 Successor May Be Called Nokia 5.3, Price and Specifications Leaked
  3. Happy Holi 2020 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Stickers on WhatsApp
  4. Viewsonic Launches New Lamp-Free Projectors in India
  5. Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs. 4,999 Long Term Prepaid Recharge Plan
  6. Realme Band Set to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon
  7. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  8. ACT Fibernet Offers Up to 300 Mbps Speeds, Unlimited Data Until March 31
  9. John Oliver Blasts Hotstar Censorship in New Last Week Tonight Episode
  10. Google's Holi Surprise Lets You Splash Colour All Over Search Results
#Latest Stories
  1. Top US Envoy Presses Canada Over Huawei Role in 5G Network: Officials
  2. Google Restricts Visitors to its Offices, Conducts Online Job Interviews to Curb Coronavirus Risk
  3. Google's Holi Surprise Lets You Splash Colour All Over Search Results
  4. Amazon Offers Cashierless ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology to Retail Stores
  5. Twitter Strikes Deal With Investors, Ending Bid to Oust CEO Jack Dorsey
  6. 'COVA Punjab' Mobile App Launched to Help Spread Coronavirus Awareness
  7. Poco X2 Sale Today Via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  8. Final Black Widow Trailer Finds Scarlett Johansson Back ‘Where It All Started’
  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Free-to-Play Warzone Battle Royale Mode Leaked
  10. Organic Molecules Hint at Presence of Ancient Life on Mars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.