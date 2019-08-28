Technology News
loading

Google Hire Online Job Service to Shut Down in 2020

Google had built 'Hire' with Diane Greene, a former Alphabet board member.

By | Updated: 28 August 2019 12:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Hire Online Job Service to Shut Down in 2020
Highlights
  • Google Hire was launched two years ago
  • The aim was to simplify the hiring process
  • Google will not bring any new update to the service

Google will shut down its job application tracking system "Google Hire" that was launched just two years ago, the company said in a statement.

The company had built "Hire" with Diane Greene, a former Alphabet board member.

The aim was to simplify the hiring process, with a workflow that integrated things like searching for applicants and scheduling interviews into Google's G Suite offerings like Search, Gmail, Calendar, and Docs, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

"Hire" came into existence after Google acquired Bebop -- a company started by Greene -- for a reported $380 million in 2015.

Greene left Alphabet's board earlier this year.

"While 'Hire' has been successful, we're focusing our resources on other products in the Google Cloud portfolio. We are deeply grateful to our customers, as well as the champions and advocates who have joined and supported us along the way, Google said in a statement.

People will still keep using "Hire" for another year and the service will shut down on September 1, 2020. Google will not bring any new update to the service.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Hire
Vivo Z1x India Launch Set for September 6, Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart
Honor Smartphones
Google Hire Online Job Service to Shut Down in 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme XT Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 2 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  5. Realme XT First Impressions
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. ISRO Releases Fresh Set of Photos of Moon Craters Taken by Chandrayaan-2
  8. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Massive 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Sacred Games Writer Varun Grover Answers Every Question You Had
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Assistant Now Lets You Choose Family Members Through the Google App for Easier Interactions
  2. Google Hire Online Job Service to Shut Down in 2020
  3. Vivo Z1x India Launch Set for September 6, Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart
  4. US Said to Have Received More Than 130 License Requests to Sell to Huawei
  5. Samsung Galaxy M30s Leaked in Case Renders, Galaxy A70s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance
  6. The Suicide Squad Casts Thor: Ragnarok Director Taika Waititi: Report
  7. Microsoft Hosting an Event on October 2, New Surface Devices Expected
  8. Netflix Gives Martin Scorsese's The Irishman Brief Theatre Run in the US, the UK
  9. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Casts Yesterday Star Himesh Patel, Ahead of Production in India: Report
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.