  Google to Host 'Hello 2021 India' Virtual New Year's Eve Party on YouTube, Launches Party Popper Icon on Search

Google to Host ‘Hello 2021 India’ Virtual New Year’s Eve Party on YouTube, Launches Party Popper Icon on Search

The virtual New Year’s Eve party on YouTube will feature performances from Badshah, Zakir Khan, and Jonita Gandhi.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 30 December 2020 11:45 IST
Google to Host ‘Hello 2021 India’ Virtual New Year’s Eve Party on YouTube, Launches Party Popper Icon on Search

The virtual New Year’s Eve party is presented by YouTube Originals

Highlights
  • Hello 2021 India will premiere at 11pm on December 31
  • The virtual party will be hosted by comedian Zakir Khan
  • Google has launched a blue and yellow party popper on Search

Google is inviting users in India to bring in the year 2021 with a virtual New Year's Eve party on YouTube. Called ‘Hello 2021 India', the virtual party will premiere at 11pm IST on December 31 on YouTube and feature performances from celebrities such as actor Tiger Shroff, rapper Badshah, and singer Jonita Gandhi. The virtual party will be hosted by comedian Zakir Khan. Google has also launched a party popper icon to celebrate the new year on Search.

The blue and yellow party popper that appears on typing ‘New Year's Eve' on Google's search bar releases confetti that fills the screen for a few seconds. It also emits a popping sound akin to using an actual party popper. There seems to be no limit to the number of times users can click on the party popper and enjoy the virtual celebration.

google search new years eve google_search_new_years_eve

The party popper emits a popping sound akin to using an actual party popper

The New Year's Eve virtual party on YouTube, meanwhile, can be accessed by opening a fresh Google Search page and tapping on a link below ‘Google Search' and ‘I'm Feeling Lucky' that says “Hello 2021: Join YouTube's New Year's Eve party tomorrow”. You can also directly access the link by tapping here or searching for ‘Hello 2021 India' on YouTube.

The virtual New Year's Eve party is presented by YouTube Originals. Besides the above mentioned names, there will also be performances by singers Aastha Gill, Benny Dayal, and Akasa, music band Thaikkudam Bridge, and actress Alaya F. You can also set a reminder for the virtual event by tapping on the Set Reminder popup that appears when you click on the YouTube link. A live chat for the event has already started on YouTube.

Is HomePod mini the best smart speaker under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, YouTube, Hello 2021 India, YouTube New Year's Eve party, Google Search
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Google to Host ‘Hello 2021 India’ Virtual New Year’s Eve Party on YouTube, Launches Party Popper Icon on Search
