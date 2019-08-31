Technology News
loading

Google Contract Workers Vote to Form a Union in the US Amid Employee Discord Over Treatment

Google and other technology firms have scuttled numerous union efforts from workers ranging from warehouse workers to delivery drivers.

By | Updated: 31 August 2019 10:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Contract Workers Vote to Form a Union in the US Amid Employee Discord Over Treatment
Highlights
  • About two-thirds of the workers voted in favor of forming a union
  • "This is about job security," said Josh Borden, an HCL worker
  • Google hires contract workers to help keep costs lower

A group of contract workers for Google have voted to move forward with an effort to unionize, a potential chink in tech's carefully constructed armor against collective bargaining.

The workers, about 90 in all, analyze data and perform other technical roles for Google at its office in Pittsburgh. They are employed by HCL America, one of many contracting agencies Google relies on.

According to the United Steelworkers union, which helped the organization drive, about two-thirds of the workers voted in favor of forming a union and they have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to review the results and authorize a formal unionization vote.

"This is about job security," said Josh Borden, an HCL worker who voted in favor of forming a union. "We want to have some democratic process here; some ability to collectively bargain." HCL workers at the Pittsburgh site work alongside full-time Google workers but wear different colored badges and are at times excluded from events available to the Google employees, Borden said.

Google and other technology firms have scuttled numerous union efforts from workers ranging from warehouse workers to delivery drivers. Turning to contract workers helps keep costs lower, particularly for white-collar jobs like content moderation - the job of deciding whether content should be allowed online.

HCL "employees work side-by-side with those of the giant corporation for far less compensation and few, if any, of the perks," according to a statement about the union action. The group is identifying itself as the Pittsburgh Association of Tech Professionals.

Unions have made inroads, largely for non-technical roles. Bus drivers and security guards that service Google, Facebook and other companies have won the right to collectively bargain in recent years. About 150 workers making deliveries and working in warehouses for Google in 2015 attempted to unionize before the company rejiggered the unit, effectively quashing the effort.

The treatment of contract workers has been a hot-button issue at Google, where full-time employees have demanded the laborers receive pay and benefits to more closely match theirs. Some workers signed a petition in protest of Google's firing of some contract workers working on artificial intelligence for the search giant.

Uber, Lyft and food-delivery firm DoorDash have pledged $90 million to battle a California bill that would extend further benefits and pay to contract drivers. Classifying them as employees would upend their business models, which rely on drivers assuming costs such as fuel and vehicle insurance to keep fares lower.

In April, Google said it would require its contractor firms to offer paid sick and parental leave, as well as improved health care and minimum pay of $15 per hour. Google could end a contract with the outside firms if it fails to comply.

Google, HCL and the NLRB didn't respond to requests for comment Friday.

United Steelworkers spokesman Tony Montana said the union is "anxious to win the representation election so that we can go about the business of negotiating a fair contract that makes HCL employees across the country take notice." HCL employs additional Google workers around the country.

The NLRB will have to certify the union cards before a formal vote to form a union can proceed, for which a simple majority vote is required for passage.

© The Washington Post 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Account Hacked, Offensive and Racist Tweets Posted
Honor Smartphones
Google Contract Workers Vote to Form a Union in the US Amid Employee Discord Over Treatment
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale Brings Offers on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, and More
  2. Vivo Z1x Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  4. 'Hey, Google! Let Me Talk to My Departed Father.'
  5. RedmiBook 14 Pro With 10th Gen Intel CPU, New Colour Options Launched
  6. Saaho Out Now in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam
  7. Redmi Note 8 Series Coming to India in '8 Weeks': Xiaomi India Chief
  8. Stop Sale of 'Deadly' Stuff on Amazon, US Lawmakers to Bezos
  9. Infinix Hot 8 India Launch Expected on September 4, Price Tipped
  10. Realme 5 to Go on Sale in India at 8pm IST Today via Flipkart, Realme.com
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Contract Workers Vote to Form a Union in the US Amid Employee Discord Over Treatment
  2. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Account Hacked, Offensive and Racist Tweets Posted
  3. Realme X Kernel Source Released, Opening Door for Custom ROM Development
  4. Honor 20S Specifications, Renders Listed by Online Retailer Ahead of Launch
  5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 Gaming Laptop Launched in India at Rs. 99,990
  6. Nubia Red Magic 3S Launch Confirmed for September 5, Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
  7. Moto E6 Plus Leaked Renders Tip Dual Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Sensor, Waterdrop Notch
  8. Stop Sale of 'Deadly' Stuff on Amazon, US Lawmakers to Bezos
  9. NRAI Says In-Principle Agreement Reached With Swiggy, Zomato on Delivery
  10. OnePlus 7T Specifications Tipped to Include 3,800mAh Battery, 2K Super AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.