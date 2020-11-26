Technology News
loading

Google Hangouts Group Video Calling Has Been Killed; Users Are Redirected to Meet

A new menu entry has come up with the latest update, that allows you to share a Meet link with anybody.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 26 November 2020 13:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Hangouts Group Video Calling Has Been Killed; Users Are Redirected to Meet

As of now, Meet video calls are limited to 10 participants for free users and 25 for those on paid plans

Highlights
  • Google aims to nudge user behaviour away from using Hangouts
  • One-to-one video calls and the audio calls options are still available
  • As per report, you can still revert to an earlier version of Hangouts

Google Hangouts group video calling has been killed on the Android and the web version with the latest update. Users are being redirected to Google Meet instead. Hangouts is a cross-platform messaging app launched by Google in 2013. The new development comes amidst a series of steps taken by Google to replace Hangouts with Meet and Chat. The change that comes with the new update reflects Google's ill-fated attempt at an instant messaging service that is almost near its end. 

On opening Hangouts after updating it to version 36.0.340725045, you are greeted with a banner informing you that "Video calls in Hangouts now use Google Meet. That gives you live captions, screen sharing, and more." 

Group calls have been weeded-out entirely in favour of Meet. A new menu entry has come up, that allows you to share a Meet link with anybody. When you call a group via the video button in Hangouts, a Google Meet URL will be automatically pasted into the chat for everyone to join in the browser. Although this may not be the most elegant solution, the motive here is to nudge user behaviour away from using Hangouts.  

Hangouts can still be used for one-to-one video calls and the audio calls options also remain the same as earlier. 

As of now, Meet video calls are limited to 10 participants for free users and 25 for those on paid plans. This is a downgrade as 25 participants were available for everyone before. 

As per a report in Android Police, you can still revert to an earlier version of Hangouts to use group video calling. With most phones automatically updating, this wouldn't be of much advantage unless you are speaking to a lot of people at once.  

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Meet, Google Hangout, video calling
Jasmin Jose Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
Vivo V21 Series Could Launch as Early as Q1 2021: Report

Related Stories

Google Hangouts Group Video Calling Has Been Killed; Users Are Redirected to Meet
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  2. Nokia 2.4 Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  5. Micromax in 1b First Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Company Site
  6. Poco Separating from Xiaomi to Become an Independent Global Brand
  7. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  8. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  9. Vivo V20 Pro ‘Coming Soon’ to India, December 2 Arrival Tipped
  10. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Cable With 2GB RAM, Android 10 Appears on Geekbench
  2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.0.4 Update Brings 60fps Gameplay to PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  3. Windows 10 Fall 2021 Update to Bring UI Overhaul, Android App Support: Report
  4. Google Hangouts Group Video Calling Has Been Killed; Users Are Redirected to Meet
  5. Vivo V21 Series Could Launch as Early as Q1 2021: Report
  6. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Bill of Materials Surface Online, South Korean Components Dominate Value: Report
  7. Nokia 2.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini Users Facing Bluetooth Issues With First- and Third-Party Peripherals: Report
  9. Callers Will Soon Have to Dial ‘0’ Before Making Landline to Mobile Phone Calls: Telecom Department
  10. Vivo V20 Pro Registrations Begin in India, Launch Expected December 2
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com