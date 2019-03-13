Gmail, Google Maps, Drive Restored After a Brief Global Outage

Gmail, Google Drive, and other Google services are officially back up after suffering a brief outage. Several Google users had earlier reported problems with accessing Gmail and other services in large parts of the world. Google had confirmed the issues with Gmail and Google Drive on G Suite Status Dashboard and the company noted that the outage began at 8:23am IST. This is the second such outage for the Google services this year, which was last hit with a similar disruption back in late-January.

In an update on G Suite Status Dashboard, Google noted at 11:43am IST that that both Gmail and Google Drive services have been completely restored. The outage lasted for a total of three hours and twenty minutes, as per the Google dashboard.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,” wrote Google.

Many users in Australia, the US, Europe and Asia had earlier reported outages with Gmail, Google Maps, and Google Drive, The Guardian reported.

"The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour," the company had originally posted on its service website.

Google Maps and YouTube were believed to be affected by the outage as well, however both are now working fine.

While the current disruption was limited to certain Google services, the January outage had taken down majority of Google's consumer-facing products, including Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Groups, Hangouts, Hangouts Chat, and Google+.

Written with inputs from IANS