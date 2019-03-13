Technology News

Gmail, Google Maps, Drive Down for Some Users, Google Probing Outage

, 13 March 2019
Gmail, Google Maps, Drive Down for Some Users, Google Probing Outage

Highlights

  • Many Google users on Wednesday reported problems with accessing Gmail
  • Google Maps and Drive also experienced issues
  • Google said it was investigating the problem

Several Google users on Wednesday reported problems with accessing Gmail and other services in large parts of the world. The company said it was investigating the problem.

Many users in Australia, the US, Europe and Asia reported outages with Gmail, Google Maps, and Google Drive, The Guardian reported.

In a statement, Google said it was investigating reports of an issue with Gmail.

"We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour," the company posted on its service website.

Unable to send emails, several users received an error message: "Message could not be sent. Check your network and try again".

Google Maps and Drive also experienced issues.

Comments

