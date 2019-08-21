Google's autocorrect feature has been available for regular Gmail users for a while now, but this feature is now beginning to roll out for G Suite users too. Google has said that the autocorrection and grammar correction feature is now rolling out to users of G Suite accounts and will be on by default. Depending on how your company admin has configured your account, ‘Rapid release domains' will get a gradual rollout starting August 20, which can take up to 15 days for these features to be active. If your domain is of the ‘Scheduled release' type then, all these features will be immediately available starting September 12. We noticed that the autocorrection feature is already active on our Gadgets 360 Gmail account.

Gmail's autocorrection feature relies on artificial intelligence (AI) to understand context and spelling mistakes and will automatically suggest corrections. The feature is on by default but you can disable it if needed in Gmail's settings, according to Google's blog post. Grammar mistakes will be highlighted by a squiggly blue line, after which, you can choose to accept the suggestion or ignore it. For autocorrection, spellings are automatically fixed as you type along and this feature is currently only available in English.

A few months back, Google rolled out its ‘dynamic email' feature for everyone, including G Dynamic emails that allow companies to add interactive content inside their emails and let users perform actions such as RSVP for events, fill out simple forms, etc. Earlier in April, Google rolled out AI-based grammar suggestions Google Docs, for G Suite users.