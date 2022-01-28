Technology News
loading

Google G Suite Legacy Users to Get ‘No-Cost’ Option to Move Data Before Discontinuation

Google is also taking a survey to update users with options available for their non-business legacy account in the coming months.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 January 2022 15:38 IST
Google G Suite Legacy Users to Get ‘No-Cost’ Option to Move Data Before Discontinuation

Photo Credit: Google

G Suite legacy users are the ones who signed up for the service in its early days

Highlights
  • G Suite legacy users will be able to migrate until July 1
  • Google has updated its support page to suggest the development
  • G Suite legacy users criticised Google for the discontinuation

Google is working on a “no-cost” option for G Suite legacy users to let them move their content and data. The development comes after criticism from users over the company's decision to force early G Suite users to pay a monthly fee to continue to use the custom domain-based service. Users who would not want to move to a paid Google Suite (or Google Workspace) plan were earlier only given the option to lose their account and data.

As spotted by Ars Technica, Google has silently updated its support page detailing its original decision concerning G Suite legacy users that was announced earlier this month. The update includes a new section that highlights the option to help users transfer their data.

“In the coming months, we'll provide an option for you to move your non-Google Workspace paid content and most of your data to a no-cost option,” the section reads. “This new option won't include premium features like custom email or multi-account management.”

The affected users will have the option to decide whether they want to go with the given solution prior to July 1 and before their account suspends.

Google has also included a link to a survey on the updated support page. It is essentially aimed at G Suite admins with 10 or fewer users who have used the service for “non-business” purposes.

Although the exact purpose of the survey is unclear at this moment, Google has mentioned that users filling out the survey would receive “updates on more options” for their legacy account in the coming months. This suggests that the company was not able to estimate the impact of its decision that will come into force on July 1.

Overall, Google is not likely to bring a full-fledged alternative to its original G Suite legacy edition that was available for free to users between 2006 and 2012. The company, however, appears to have a solution in the works that would work more like the regular Google account to let users transfer their content and data to some extent.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Google for a comment on what exactly it is building for the free G Suite legacy users. This article will be updated when the company responds.

G Suite — erstwhile known as Google Apps and renamed to Google Workspace in 2020 — was originally given free to early users to let them experience the collection of Google apps and services using their custom domain. The service expanded with a paid model in 2007, but the free version was available alongside.

In 2012, Google decided to do away with the free version, but it still allowed existing non-paid users to continue with their accounts. That favour is eventually ending later this year.

Free users have been provided with the time to upgrade their accounts until May 1. After that, they will be moved to the paid version of Google Workspace (aka G Suite) if their payment information is already available with the company. Google will, otherwise, suspend the existing subscription until the billing is set up and complete discontinuation will come into effect after 60 days of suspension.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: G Suite legacy free edition, G Suite legacy edition, Google Workspace, Google, G Suite
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Lunar New Year Gaming Sales: Best Deals on Epic Games and Games the Shop Stores
Google Chrome Testing ‘Tab Audio Muting UI’ Feature to Silence Tabs With One Click

Related Stories

Google G Suite Legacy Users to Get ‘No-Cost’ Option to Move Data Before Discontinuation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for All Users
  2. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  3. iPhone Users Get Face ID Unlock Feature Wearing a Mask
  4. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  5. Vivo Y75 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pricing Details Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  8. Google Maps Now Lets You Precisely Save, Share Home Address With Plus Code
  9. Everything We Know About Crypto Bill Ahead of Budget Session of Parliament
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Testing ‘Tab Audio Muting UI’ Feature to Silence Tabs With One Click
  2. Google G Suite Legacy Users to Get ‘No-Cost’ Option to Move Data Before Discontinuation
  3. Poco F4 GT Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database, Could Be Global Variant of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition
  4. Lunar New Year Gaming Sales: Best Deals on Epic Games and Games the Shop Stores
  5. Microsoft Rides Software, Cloud Computing Demand to Boost Quarterly Profits by 21 Percent
  6. Tecno Memory Fusion Feature Rolling Out to Select Smartphones, Will Add Virtual RAM
  7. Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing, May Come With Up to 16GB of RAM
  8. PUBG New State Renamed to New State Mobile, Krafton Announces Lunar New Year Rewards
  9. iPhone 14 May Get eSIM-Only and Nano-SIM Card Slot Models; New ‘Trade-In Tool’ Spotted
  10. US Likely to Issue Executive Orders Around Crypto in National Security Memorandum: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.