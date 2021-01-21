Technology News
Google Signs Deal on Copyright Payments to French Press

The agreement sets a framework for Google to negotiate individual licence agreements with newspapers on the payments.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 21 January 2021 16:30 IST
Highlights
  • Google France chief Missoffe called the deal proof of a "commitment"
  • News outlets are struggling with dwindling print subscriptions
  • The COVID-19 crisis has hurt print media sales even further

Google and French newspapers said Thursday they had signed an agreement aimed at opening the path to digital copyright payments from the online giant after months of heated negotiations.

The accord signed with the APIG alliance of French dailies involves "neighbouring rights," which call for payment for showing news content with Internet searches, a joint statement said.

It said the agreement sets a framework for Google to negotiate individual licence agreements with newspapers on the payments and will give papers access to its new News Showcase programme, which sees it pay publishers for a selection of enriched content.

Payments are to be calculated individually and will be based on criteria including Internet viewing figures and the amount of information published.

APIG head Pierre Louette said the deal amounts to the "effective recognition of neighbouring rights for the press and the start of their remuneration by digital platforms for the use of their publications online."

Google France chief Sebastien Missoffe called the deal proof of a "commitment" that opens up "new perspectives."

News outlets struggling with dwindling print subscriptions have long seethed at Google's failure to give them a cut of the millions it makes from ads displayed alongside news search results.

The COVID-19 crisis has hurt sales even further.

A Paris appeals court ruled in October that the US giant had to continue to negotiate with French news publishers over a new European law on neighbouring rights.

France was the first country in the EU to enact the law but Google had initially refused to comply, saying media groups already benefit by receiving millions of visits to their websites.

