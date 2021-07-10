Technology News
loading

Google Faces French Ruling on Copyright Row With Media Groups

In April 2020, France's competition authority ordered Google to negotiate "in good faith" with media groups.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 10 July 2021 11:24 IST
Google Faces French Ruling on Copyright Row With Media Groups
Highlights
  • France had ordered Google to negotiate "in good faith" with media groups
  • It is accused of showing videos, pictures from media without compensation
  • Google had to negotiate over payments for content published in search

France's competition regulator said Friday that it would issue a ruling Tuesday on whether Google was negotiating "in good faith" with news publishers over payments for using their content alongside search results.

The long-running legal battle centres on claims that the US internet giant is showing articles, pictures and videos produced by media groups when displaying search results, without adequate compensation despite the seismic shift of advertising revenue online.

In April 2020, France's competition authority ordered Google to negotiate "in good faith" with media groups, after it refused to comply with a new EU law governing digital copyrights.

The so-called "neighbouring rights" aim to ensure that news publishers are compensated when their work is shown on websites, search engines and social media platforms.

But last September, news publishers including Agence France-Presse (AFP) filed a complaint with regulators, saying Google was refusing to more forward on paying to display content in web searches.

The competition authority will rule on this point, before issuing a final ruling later this year on Google's alleged abuse of monopoly power in internet news searches.

News outlets struggling with dwindling print subscriptions have long seethed at Google's refusal to give them a cut of the millions of euros it makes from ads displayed alongside news search results.

The US giant counters that it encourages millions of people to click through to media sites, and it has also spent heavily to support media groups in other ways, including emergency funding during the Covid-19 crisis.

In the meantime, Google announced in November that it had signed "some individual agreements" on copyright payments with French newspapers and magazines, including top dailies Le Monde and Le Figaro.

AFP did not sign the accord, but its chief executive Fabrice Fries said he was "optimistic" about improved relations with Google and other internet giants such as Facebook and Apple.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Copyright Row
TikTok to Automatically Remove Content That Violates Policy

Related Stories

Google Faces French Ruling on Copyright Row With Media Groups
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Starts July 17 With Impressive Rewards for Players
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  3. Google Pixel 6 Series May Offer 5-Year Software Support, Specifications Leak
  4. Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 2G Feature Phones Launched
  5. Poco F3 GT India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  6. Airtel to Give Rs. 49 Recharge for Free, Double Benefits With Rs. 79 Plan
  7. Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Confirmed
  8. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Specifications Surface Online
  9. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Announced
  10. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet Adds AR Masks, Duo-Style Filters, Effects
  2. Google Faces French Ruling on Copyright Row With Media Groups
  3. TikTok to Automatically Remove Content That Violates Policy
  4. Amazon Challenge to $10-Billion JEDI Cloud Contract Ended by US Judge After Pentagon Cancellation
  5. Didi-Owned Apps Ordered to Be Taken Down in China Over Personal Data Collection Violation
  6. Tencent's $5.3-Billion Video Games Merger Blocked by Chinese Antitrust Regulator
  7. US President Joe Biden Tells Vladimir Putin Russia Must Crack Down on Cybercriminals
  8. Hackers Disrupt Iran's Rail Service With Fake Delay Messages
  9. Ransomware Attack Hits Swiss Online Consumer Outlet Comparis
  10. Microsoft’s PrintNightmare Fix Update Stops Some Printers From Working: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com