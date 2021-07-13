Technology News
loading

Google Fined EUR 500 Million by French Antitrust Watchdog Over News Copyright Row

The case in itself focussed on whether Google breached temporary orders issued by the antitrust authority.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 July 2021 13:56 IST
Google Fined EUR 500 Million by French Antitrust Watchdog Over News Copyright Row

News publishers APIG, SEPM, and AFP accuse Google of having failed to open talks in good faith

Highlights
  • Google must within the next two months come up with proposals
  • APIG represents most major print news publishers
  • APIG remains one of the plaintiffs, in spite of a framework agreement

France's antitrust watchdog slapped a EUR 500-million (roughly Rs. 4,415 crores) fine on Alphabet's Google on Tuesday for failing to comply fully with temporary orders it had given in a row with the country's news publishers.

The US tech giant must within the next two months come up with proposals on how it would compensate news agencies and other publishers for the use of their news. If it does not do that, it would face additional fines of up to EUR 900,000 (roughly Rs. 7.9 crores) per day.

News publishers APIG, SEPM, and AFP accuse the tech giant of having failed to open talks in good faith with them to find common ground for the remuneration of news content online, under a recent EU directive that creates so-called "neighbouring rights".

The case in itself focused on whether Google breached temporary orders issued by the antitrust authority, which demanded such talks take place within three months with any news publishers that ask for them.

APIG, which represents most major print news publishers (Le Figaro, Le Monde etc.), remains one of the plaintiffs, in spite of having signed a framework agreement, since it has been put on hold pending antitrust decision, sources have told Reuters.

© Thomson Reuters 2021;

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet
Realme Book Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Online; August Launch Tipped

Related Stories

Google Fined EUR 500 Million by French Antitrust Watchdog Over News Copyright Row
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed to Come With 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display
  2. 'Super Mario' Nintendo Cartridge Auctions for Record $1.5 Million
  3. Nokia BH-805 Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds With Ambient Mode Debut
  4. Free, Open Internet Under Attack: Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  6. Realme X9 May Feature 6.4-Inch AMOLED Display, 4,200mAh Battery
  7. Samsung Galaxy F22 First Impressions: A Budget Galaxy With a Big Battery
  8. Mi Notebook Pro 14, Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 Said to Launch This Month
  9. FIFA 22 to Bring HyperMotion Technology for Next-Gen Consoles and Stadia
  10. Redmi Note 10T 5G Set to Launch in India on July 20
#Latest Stories
  1. Sennheiser HD 25 Blue Limited Edition DJ Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,499
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications Tipped by Alleged Tenaa Listings; Pricing Leaks
  3. Google Fined EUR 500 Million by French Antitrust Watchdog Over News Copyright Row
  4. Realme Book Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Online; August Launch Tipped
  5. iPhone 13 Series Tipped to Come With Two New Colour Options — Pearl, Sunset Gold
  6. Mi Notebook Pro 14, Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 to Launch in India Later This Month: Report
  7. TikTok US Ruling: Biden Administration Asks Courts to Dismiss Government Appeals
  8. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Calls Richard Branson’s Space Flight a 'Great' Milestone
  9. As Crackdown Looms, South Korea's Defiant Cryptocurrency Fans Dig In
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone to Get Season Four Reloaded on July 15 — All the Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com