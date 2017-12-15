Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Flights Expands 'Tips' to Offer Cheaper Hotel Bookings, Google Trips Now Shows Discounts

 
15 December 2017
Highlights

  • Tips on Google Flights will now suggest cost-effective hotel bookings
  • Google Flights was previously providing tips on flight bookings
  • Google Trips app offers access to deals through 'Discounts' feature

Making the experience better during this travel season, Google Flights has received a new update that expands the coverage of its Tips with enhanced machine learning efforts to make hotel bookings cost-effective. Google Trips, on the other hand, now comes with a Discounts feature.

Back in August, Google Flights was upgraded with Tips feature, which offered recommendations to save air travel costs. The feature was originally limited to flight bookings. But now, Google has used machine learning to provide you with tips even when you pick a hotel for your stay. You will receive tips above the results of your hotel bookings when room rates are higher than usual, or if the area is busier than usual due to a holiday or in case of any occupational instance such as a music concert or a business conference. All this will eventually help you avoid the busy dates and get the hotels at an affordable charge.

In addition to tips about the change in prices, you can opt for Hotel Price Tracking on your smartphone to get email price alerts about price drops on your choices of hotels. This new feature will also be available on the desktop version of Google Flights site in 2018.

Alongside the updated Google Flights, Google has brought a new version of the Google Trips app with the Discount feature. The new addition will give you instant access to deals on tickets and tours related to top attractions and activities. "Book and save on a tour of the Mayan ruins near Cancun, or get priority access to the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. No matter where you're headed (and if you need ideas, read on), Trips makes it easy to browse and access fun stuff to do on your vacation without breaking the bank," Google VP of Travel Products Richard Holden said in a blog post.

Deals through the Discount feature on Google Trips will surface for various top attractions, activities, and tours around your location in the coming days.

