Technology News
loading

Google Given 2 Months by EU to Improve Hotel, Flight Search Results

The latest grievance centres on the prices on its services Google Flights and Google Hotels.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 July 2021 13:51 IST
Google Given 2 Months by EU to Improve Hotel, Flight Search Results

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google long faced scrutiny from antitrust enforcers and consumer groups around the world

Highlights
  • If Google's proposals are not sufficient, agencies may impose sanctions
  • Final prices on Google Flights, Hotels should include taxes, fees
  • Google told to revise the standard terms of its Google Store

Alphabet unit Google has two months to improve the way it presents internet search results for flights and hotels and explain how it ranks these or face possible sanctions, the European Commission and EU consumer authorities said on Monday.

The world's most popular internet search engine has long faced scrutiny from antitrust enforcers and consumer groups around the world over its business practices, which in some cases have landed it with hefty fines.

The latest grievance centres on the prices on its services Google Flights and Google Hotels.

The final prices for these should include fees or taxes that can be calculated in advance, while reference prices used to calculate promoted discounts should be clearly identifiable, the EU executive and national consumer watchdogs, led by the Dutch agency and the Belgian Directorate General for Economic Inspection, said in a joint statement.

"EU consumers cannot be misled when using search engines to plan their holidays. We need to empower consumers to make their choices based on transparent and unbiased information," EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

The agencies also told Google to revise the standard terms of its Google Store because some cases showed that traders have more rights than consumers.

If Google's proposals are not sufficient, the agencies will discuss the issue further with the company and may impose sanctions.

Google said in a statement: "We welcome this dialogue and are working closely with consumer protection agencies and the European Commission to see how we can make improvements that will be good for our users and provide even more transparency."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Flights, Google Hotels, European Commission, Alphabet
Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 Hotstar Specials Series, Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex Movies

Related Stories

Google Given 2 Months by EU to Improve Hotel, Flight Search Results
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched
  2. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale Ends Soon: Don't Miss These Deals
  4. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
  5. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils New Plans, Now Starting at Rs. 499
  6. RedmiBook Laptop Range to Debut in India on August 3
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Renders Tip Flat Display Design, Key Specifications Leaked as Well
  8. Oppo A93s 5G With 90Hz Refresh Rate, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Get New OxygenOS Update With Bitmoji Always On Display
  10. Black Widow, Fast & Furious 9 Hit New Box Office Milestones
#Latest Stories
  1. MagSafe Battery Pack Teardown Reveals Power Capacity, Two Identical Batteries, More Details
  2. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Says He Is Considering Offering US Retirement Accounts
  3. Google’s Data Restore Tool Could Allow Transferring WhatsApp Chats From iOS to Android
  4. Tencent's WeChat Temporarily Suspends New User Registration for Security Compliance
  5. Samsung Won’t Launch a New Note at Galaxy Unpacked, but Will Bring S Pen to Its Foldables
  6. Charging Your Electric Car While Driving on Road? Indiana May Soon Make It a Reality
  7. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils New Rs. 499 Mobile, Rs. 899 Super, and Rs. 1,499 Premium Plans
  8. Binance Stops Cryptocurrency Margin Trading Against GBP, AUD, EUR
  9. RedmiBook India Launch Set for August 3, Xiaomi Reveals
  10. Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor With Quantum Mini LED Technology Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com