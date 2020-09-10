Technology News
Google Finance Redesigned to Make Tracking and Understanding Stocks Easier

Google Finance now allows you to group stocks and build your own Watchlists that will help find relevant news, stats, and earning details.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 10 September 2020 14:33 IST
Google Finance will let you group stocks and build your own Watchlists, to help find relevant information

Highlights
  • Google Finance aims to increase financial literacy
  • Create Watchlists that’ll let you find relevant details about the stocks
  • Google Finance now helps differentiate between stocks easily

Google Finance has been redesigned for desktop and mobile Web, aiming to make it easier to find data for stocks, market trends, and relevant news you're interested in. One of the key new features lets you group stocks you follow and build your own Watchlists that will help you find news, stats, and earnings details. According to Google, such updates will enable people to make more informed investment decisions. The update will be rolling out in the US in the coming weeks.

The Google Finance team wrote in a blog post that understanding context was key to making informed investment decisions and by organising information in a helpful way, Google would make it easier to find and compare information. With the redesigned Google Finance, you'll also be able to add company events and earnings directly to your Google Calendar.

On the revamped version of Google Finance, you'll find explanations and descriptions of key terms and stats as you browse through stock details. For example, If you hover over a term like ‘market cap,' you'll get the definition of the term, along with a badge that lets you know if the company is a large, mid, or small cap company.

The redesigned version of Google Finance features bold splashes of colours that make it easier to differentiate between stocks. The update will be a welcome change from the current version of Google Finance as it throws up a lot of Search results and doesn't have too many customisable features.

Watchlists will be extended later this year to include portfolio features. Soon, you'll be able to create and customise your own portfolio, easily track gains, losses, and review news that is relevant to your portfolio.

Google did not announce when the redesigned version of Google Finance will be rolling out to other countries, including India.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Google, Google Finance, Google Finance revamp
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
