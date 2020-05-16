Technology News
loading

Google Facing Onslaught of Antitrust Cases in US: Report

WSJ cited people familiar with the probes in a story about the upcoming offensive against Google by the US Justice Department and state attorneys generals.

By Associated Press | Updated: 16 May 2020 19:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Facing Onslaught of Antitrust Cases in US: Report

Google says its "focus is firmly on providing services that help consumers"

Highlights
  • This isn't the first time Google is facing an antitrust lawsuit
  • FTC closed extensive investigation into Google's alleged abuses in 2013
  • Google has consistently maintained its services face ample competition

Federal and state regulators in the US are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits alleging Google has abused its dominance of online search and advertising to stifle competition and and boost its profits, according to a report published Friday.

The Wall Street Journal cited unidentified people familiar with the probes in a story about the upcoming offensive by the US Justice Department and the attorneys general from several states.

The Justice Department may file its case as early as this summer while Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton may take action in the fall, along with his peers in other states, according to the Journal.

US Attorney General William Barr has previously said he hoped to decide whether to pursue an antitrust case against Google by the summer. Texas and other states announced they were looking into Google's business practices last September.

Google acknowledged it has ongoing discussions with the Justice Department and Paxton without elaborating on the nature of the talks. “Our focus is firmly on providing services that help consumers, support thousands of businesses, and enable increased choice and competition," the company said in a statement.

This isn't the first time Google has been thrust under the microscope of antitrust in the US. The Federal Trade Commission closed an extensive investigation into Google's alleged abuses in 2013 without taking any action because it concluded the Mountain View, California, company wasn't hurting consumers.

Since then, Google has grown even more powerful under the umbrella of the corporate parent, Alphabet, that it spawned in five years ago. When the FTC closed its case, Google was generating annual revenue of $50 billion. Last year, earned Alphabet raked in $162 billion in revenue.

Most of the money comes from a digital ad market that Google dominates along with social networking rival Facebook — another potential target of antitrust regulators. There has been no word, though, whether Facebook might be sued.

Google is the bigger of the two online ad giants, thanks mostly to a search engine that has become synonymous with looking things up. The company also owns the leading web browser in Chrome, the world's largest mobile operating system in Android, the top video site in YouTube and the most popular digital mapping system.

Google has consistently maintained its services face ample competition and have unleashed innovations that help people manage their lives. Most of the services are offered for free in exchange for personal information that helps Google sell its ads.

Antitrust regulators in Europe have attempted to crack down on Google by imposing multi-billion dollar fines and ordering changes to its practices.

But the company's critics say those penalties haven't been severe enough and contend more extreme measures will be required to for Google to change its ways. Those might include a government attempt to force Google to spin off its various services into separate businesses, an effort the company would be likely to fiercely oppose.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, US, Alphabet
Amazon Says 'Appropriate' Executive to Be Available, as US Panel Calls on Bezos to Testify
Amazon Seeking to Resume French Operations From May 19

Related Stories

Google Facing Onslaught of Antitrust Cases in US: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Impressions
  2. Samsung Unveils New Smartphone With Quantum Encryption Technology
  3. Epic Games Store Crashes After Making GTA V Available for Free
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. Which Is the Bestselling Vivo Smartphone in India?
  7. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
  8. Samsung Galaxy A21s Launched With Quad-Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery
  9. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  10. Redmi 5G Phone With Octa-Core Chipset, OLED Display Spotted on TENAA
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Starts Receiving a New Update With April 2020 Android Security Patch
  2. Amazon Seeking to Resume French Operations From May 19
  3. Google Facing Onslaught of Antitrust Cases in US: Report
  4. Amazon Says 'Appropriate' Executive to Be Available, as US Panel Calls on Bezos to Testify
  5. China Tells US to Stop 'Unreasonable Suppression' of Huawei
  6. Samsung Galaxy A11, Galaxy A41 Price Revealed
  7. OnePlus Rumoured to Launch Its First True Wireless Earbuds in July, May Look Similar to AirPods
  8. Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving Update With May 2020 Android Security Patch
  9. Redmi Chief Lu Weibing Teases a New ‘Super Performance’ Smartphone That Could Arrive Soon
  10. US Moves to Cut Huawei Off From Global Chip Suppliers as China Eyes Retaliation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com