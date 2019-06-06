Technology News

Google, Facebook Have Tight Grip on Growing US Online Ad Market: PwC

The two tech giants together commanded nearly 60 percent of the US online ads market in 2018, PwC said.

By | Updated: 6 June 2019 15:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google, Facebook Have Tight Grip on Growing US Online Ad Market: PwC

The US Internet advertising industry is projected to hit $160 billion (roughly Rs. 11,00,000 crores) by 2023 from $107 billion last year, led by fast-growing categories like mobile video with Alphabet's Google and Facebook firmly controlling the market, consultancy PwC said on Wednesday.

The two tech giants together commanded nearly 60% of the US Internet advertising market in 2018, according to the report, up 3% from the previous year. Google's YouTube dominates online video, while Facebook has been expanding its video product called Watch and adding advertising options.

Google and Facebook are both currently under watch by US regulators for possible antitrust concerns, as well as tech giants Apple Inc and Amazon.com.

US wireless carrier AT&T despite spending $85 billion for media company Time Warner to transform into a media and advertising firm, has only managed to eke out single-digit market share, according to PwC.

Gaining market share is difficult because platforms must have features that are new and specific as well as some degree of emerging technology, said CJ Bangah, a principal at PwC. An advantage the telecommunications companies like AT&T have over Google and Facebook is they will benefit from 5G, the next generation wireless network that is expected to bring technology like autonomous cars to reality.

"The opportunity created for telecom providers is they know where consumers are, they're benefiting from 5G and they know what apps consumers spend time on," she said.

Amazon, the largest US online retailer, has been able to gain the most ground over the past year, though it too only has single-digit market share, PwC said.

Amazon's product ads are fueling their growth, Bangah said, because advertisers are able to reach consumers on a website where people are in the mindset to shop. 

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Facebook, PwC
iPhones Worth $19 Million Stolen by ‘Fraud Ring’ Scammer Group With Fake IDs, Counterfeit Cards: Report
Facebook Sued by Dutch Big Brother Creator Over Fake Bitcoin Ads
Honor Smartphones
Google, Facebook Have Tight Grip on Growing US Online Ad Market: PwC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Launches 'Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery' in Over 150 Cities
  2. Nokia 2.2 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Selfie Notch Launched in India
  3. Nokia Smartphone Launch to Be Held in India Today, Here's What to Expect
  4. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  5. Siri Will Soon Be Able to Play Music From Third-Party Apps
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price Tipped, and It Isn't Cheap
  7. Nokia 2.2 Render Leaked Just Hours Ahead of Today's Launch
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  9. Mi 9T Geekbench Listing Suggests It Is a Rebranded Redmi K20
  10. Nokia Phone Due on June 6 Teased to Sport Waterdrop-Style Display Notch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.