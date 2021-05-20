Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Facebook, Google, Other Big Tech Firms Must Pledge to Do More to Curb False Information Through Ads: EU

Facebook, Google, Other Big Tech Firms Must Pledge to Do More to Curb False Information Through Ads: EU

 The European Commission wants platforms to tighten eligibility requirements and content review processes for content monetisation.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 May 2021 13:54 IST
Facebook, Google, Other Big Tech Firms Must Pledge to Do More to Curb False Information Through Ads: EU

Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, Mozilla, and TikTok have signed up

Highlights
  • The Commission wants platforms to tighten eligibility requirements
  • The updated code of conduct sets out key performance indicators
  • The Commission will present the updated code on May 26

Facebook, Alphabet unit Google, and other tech giants will have to pledge to do more to curb the monetisation of false information through advertisement placements, according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters.

The EU executive also wants smaller social media or search services, private messaging services, ad exchanges, advertisement-tech providers, communication agencies and e-payment services, e-commerce platforms, and crowdfunding/donation systems to commit to do the same, the document said.

The proposal is one of several which aims to address shortcomings in the voluntary code of practice on disinformation introduced in 2018 and to which Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, Mozilla, and TikTok have signed up.

"One area, in particular, where the Code has failed to achieve sufficient progress is in the demonetisation of disinformation, where online advertisements still continue to incentivise the dissemination of disinformation," the document said.

The Commission wants platforms to tighten eligibility requirements and content review processes for content monetisation and ad revenue share programmes on their services to bar participation by actors that systematically post content debunked as disinformation.

Advertisement-tech companies in turn should identify the criteria used to place ads and adopt measures to verify where the ads are placed.

The document also wants the companies to clearly and effectively label political and issue based advertisements, distinguishing them as paid-for content.

The updated code of conduct also sets out key performance indicators for the first time to allow authorities to verify that the companies are living up to their pledges.

Companies will be given until the end of September to come up with a draft of their commitments. The Commission will present the updated code on May 26.
 

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Google, TikTok, Twitter, Microsoft, Mozilla
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition With Phantom Black Back Panel, Gold Accents Launched
Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Facebook, Google, Other Big Tech Firms Must Pledge to Do More to Curb False Information Through Ads: EU
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Chatbot to Help Senior Citizens With COVID-19 Vaccination
  2. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar 'Battlegrounds' Tipped to Release on June 18
  3. ESA Signs Contract for Prometheus Ultra-Low Cost Reusable Rocket
  4. Vivo Y52 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Bitcoin, Dogecoin Price Suffer Major Dip in Cryptocurrency Market Fall
  6. Google Photos to Get Locked Folder, Enhanced Memories Function, More
  7. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Google Play Store URL Includes PUBG Mobile
  9. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 10S With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Cryptocurrency Market Sees a Massive Dip as Bitcoin, Dogecoin Price Fall Sharply on China Ban, Musk Tweets
  3. Apple Watch Series 7 Tipped to Be Completely Redesigned With Flat Edges, Multiple Colour Options
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Facebook, Google, Other Big Tech Firms Must Pledge to Do More to Curb False Information Through Ads: EU
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition With Phantom Black Back Panel, Gold Accents Launched
  7. Huawei MateBook 16 Laptop, Huawei Smart Screen SE TV Models Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Chaos Karts: Experience The Fun Of Go-Karting And Augmented Reality In This Real-Life Video Game
  9. TikTok-Owner ByteDance Founder Zhang Yiming to Step Down as CEO, HR Chief Liang Rubo to Take Over
  10. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com