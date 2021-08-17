Technology News
loading

Google, Facebook Unveil Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan to Connect Japan, Guam, More

Earlier this year the companies announced another cable project dubbed Echo connecting Guam, Indonesia, Singapore, and the US.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 17 August 2021 11:53 IST
Google, Facebook Unveil Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan to Connect Japan, Guam, More

Google and Facebook halted effort on planned undersea cable that would've connected California, Hong Kong

Highlights
  • Echo connects the United States, Singapore, Guam, and Indonesia
  • The Echo and Apricot cables are complementary submarine systems
  • The cable project dubbed Apricot would be some 12,000kms

Google and Facebook on Monday unveiled plans for a new undersea Internet cable connecting Singapore, Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

The cable project dubbed Apricot would be some 12,000kms (nearly 7,500 miles) and be operational in 2024 subject to regulatory approvals, the companies said in separate statements.

The project announced by the US firms and regional and global partners "will deliver much-needed internet capacity, redundancy, and reliability to expand connections in the Asia-Pacific region," said Facebook engineering manager Nico Roehrich.

"The Apricot cable is part of our ongoing effort to expand global network infrastructure and better serve the more than 3.5 billion people around the world who use our services every month," Roehrich added.

Earlier this year the companies announced another cable project dubbed Echo connecting the United States, Singapore, Guam, and Indonesia. 

"The Echo and Apricot cables are complementary submarine systems that will offer benefits with multiple paths in and out of Asia, including unique routes through southern Asia, ensuring a significantly higher degree of resilience for Google Cloud and digital services," said Google Cloud vice president Bikash Koley.

"Together they'll provide businesses and startups in Asia with lower latency, more bandwidth, and increased resilience in their connectivity between Southeast Asia, North Asia, and the United States," Koley added.

Google and Facebook this year halted efforts on a planned undersea cable that would have connected California and Hong Kong, due to tensions between the United States and China.

Last year, the US Department of Justice recommended that the planned cable proposed by Google and Facebook bypass Hong Kong.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Facebook
Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple Variant India Launch Teased via Official Twitter Account

Related Stories

Google, Facebook Unveil Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan to Connect Japan, Guam, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Kicks Off Lobby Screenshot Contest
  2. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  3. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. FAU-G Independence Day Update Adds Free-for-All Team Deathmatch
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 50 Million Downloads
  6. Redmi 10 Prime May Launch Alongside Redmi 10 in India
  7. Google Pixel 5a 5G Could Cost $499, Google Fi App Allegedly Suggests Price
  8. iQoo 8, iQoo 8 Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 120W Fast Charging Launched
  9. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  10. Redmi 10 Launch Teased, to Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Launch Reiterated for September; Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, iPad mini 6 May Join the Announcement
  2. iQoo 8, iQoo 8 Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Itel A48 With Waterdrop-Style Notch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Redmi 10 Confirmed to Have MediaTek Helio G88 SoC; Redmi 10 Prime India Launch May Be in the Works
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Kicks Off Lobby Screenshot Contest, Bans Over 181,000 Accounts for Hacking
  6. Vega Rocket Blasts Off With Airbus Observation Satellite, Miniature CubeSats
  7. Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) Router With VR Gaming Support Launched in India
  8. Tinder ID Verification Option to Be Made Available for All Users in 'Coming Quarters'
  9. Dogecoin Price on the Rise: Mark Cuban Calls It Strongest Cryptocurrency, Elon Musk Agrees
  10. Billionaire Entrepreneur Mark Cuban Says He’s Invested in Dogecoin: The Amount Might Be Lesser Than You Think
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com