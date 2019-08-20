Technology News
loading

Google, Facebook, Amazon Decry French Digital Tax as 'Discriminatory'

The tax, which Washington considers unfair, adds yet another bone of contention to the transatlantic trade disputes.

By | Updated: 20 August 2019 19:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google, Facebook, Amazon Decry French Digital Tax as 'Discriminatory'
Highlights
  • Amazon, Facebook, and Google joined forces on Monday
  • The three companies appeared at a USTR hearing
  • Washington considers the tax unfair as well

American tech giants Amazon, Facebook, and Google joined forces on Monday to decry the French digital tax as retroactive and discriminatory.

President Donald Trump is considering retaliating against the tax - approved July 11 - with punitive tariffs on French wine imports, prompting an investigation by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR).

The so-called GAFA companies appeared at a USTR hearing on possible countermeasures and were unanimous in their complaints, calling the tax a "troubling precedent."

The tax, which Washington considers unfair, adds yet another bone of contention to the transatlantic trade disputes that now also include steel, aluminium, automobiles, aircraft and agriculture.

The proposed three percent tax on total annual revenues of companies that provide services to French consumers applies only to the largest tech companies, which are mostly US-based.

For Amazon, where France represents the second largest European market for e-commerce, the levy "creates a double taxation," said Peter Hiltz, director of tax planning for the online retail giant.

Some 58 percent of Amazon's sales are through partner companies, which stand to take the hit.

The tax "negatively impacts Amazon and thousands of small and medium businesses," Hiltz said.

"Amazon cannot absorb the expenses," and the company "already informed partners that their fee will increase starting October 1," he added

Some internet heavyweights have taken advantage of low-tax jurisdictions in places like Ireland while paying next to nothing in other countries where they derive huge profits.

The United States has been pushing for an overarching agreement on taxation of digital commerce through the Group of 20 economic forum, but France pressed ahead on its own.

It is "an imperfect solution to address an outdated tax system," said Jennifer McCloskey of the Information Technology Industry Council, which supports a multilateral agreement under the auspices of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development.

Hiltz agreed, saying the companies believe "an international agreement under the OECD is reachable."

The tax will apply to about 30 companies with at least $28 million (EUR 25 million) in sales in France and $831 million worldwide.

But it does not apply to other internet operators like media companies.

The tax touches "a handful of internet business when every sector is becoming digital," Google's Nicholas Bramble said at the hearing.

Taxing only this part of the industry "doesn't make sense."

The companies also complained that the tax is retroactive, since it will apply from the beginning of 2019 -- something they have "never seen" before, according to Alan Lee of Facebook.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Digital Tax, France, Google, Facebook, Amazon
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Laptop, Pavilion Desktop, Omen X 27 Display, and More Launched at Gamescom 2019
Honor Smartphones
Google, Facebook, Amazon Decry French Digital Tax as 'Discriminatory'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says a Big Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Have No Defence
  2. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Better Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  3. Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Mi A3 Price in India Spotted on Amazon.in Just Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped for September 26
  7. Why the World’s Oldest Webcam Is Shutting Down After 25 Years
  8. Vivo iQoo Pro 5G Specifications Tipped, Nex 3 Photo Revealed
  9. Jason Momoa Claims Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ Is ‘Ssssiiicccckkkkkk’
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, Facebook, Amazon Decry French Digital Tax as 'Discriminatory'
  2. Google, Facebook, Amazon Decry French Digital Tax as 'Discriminatory'
  3. HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Laptop, Pavilion Desktop, Omen X 27 Display, and More Launched at Gamescom 2019
  4. Western Digital WD Black Portable Hard Drives, SSD for Gaming Announced at Gamescom 2019
  5. Need for Speed Heat Gameplay Trailer Released at Gamescom 2019
  6. Google Slammed by Trump Once Again for Manipulating 2016 Elections
  7. Aadhaar Linking to Social Media Accounts: Supreme Seeks Response on Facebook Plea From Stakeholders, Centre
  8. Xiaomi Ships 32 Million Smartphones in Q2, Posts 15 Percent Rise in Sales
  9. Apple Said to Target November Launch for Apple TV+, Weigh $9.99 Price
  10. Redmi K20 Pro Launched as Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro in Europe: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.