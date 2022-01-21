Technology News
Google Appeals EUR 2.4-Billion Shopping Fine at Top EU Court

The case centres on Google's shopping service and is one of three against the search engine giant currently moving through the EU's drawn-out appeals system.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 21 January 2022 11:16 IST
Google Appeals EUR 2.4-Billion Shopping Fine at Top EU Court
Highlights
  • The case centres on Google's shopping service
  • The court confirmation on Google Shopping was a win for EU
  • The fine for Google came after seven years of investigation

Google on Thursday appealed an EU court decision to uphold the bloc's EUR 2.4 billion (roughly Rs. 20,255 crore) fine for abusing its search engine dominance.

The tech giant said it would go to the European Court of Justice, the EU's highest court, after the General Court confirmed in November a decision by the European Commission in 2017.

At the time, the fine was the European Union's biggest ever. But it was later exceeded by a EUR 4.3 billion (roughly Rs. 36,290 crore) fine against Google over its Android smartphone operating system.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to appeal the General Court's decision because we feel there are areas that require legal clarification from the European Court of Justice," a short statement by the company said.

The case centres on Google's shopping service and is one of three against the search engine giant currently moving through the EU's drawn-out appeals system.

The new appeal could take up to two years to reach an outcome, stretching the case out to well more than a decade after the commission launched its investigation in 2010. 

The court confirmation on Google Shopping was a win for the EU's anti-trust supremo Margrethe Vestager, who burst onto the scene in Brussels by scrapping her predecessor's more conciliatory approach to the US Internet giant.

Vestager had lost in the same court in a different major case, , Apple and Ireland, in which her teams had ordered the iPhone maker to repay EUR 13 billion (roughly Rs. 1,09,710 crore) plus interest to the Irish taxpayer. The EU has appealed that ruling.

The fine for Google came after seven years of investigation launched by complaints from other price-comparison services that saw traffic plummet against Google Shopping.

 

