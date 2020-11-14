Technology News
loading

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Apologises Over Leaked Internal Document on Tactics to Counter EU Rules

"The Internet cannot remain a 'Wild West',” Europe's industry chief Thierry Breton said.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 November 2020 10:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Apologises Over Leaked Internal Document on Tactics to Counter EU Rules

Google said Pichai and Breton had a frank but open conversation

Highlights
  • The call was initiated by Google before the document was leaked
  • Breton brought up the leaked document during the call
  • Breton said Sundar apologised for the way the document came out

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has apologised to Europe's industry chief Thierry Breton over a leaked internal document proposing tactics to counter the EU's tough new rules on internet companies and lobby against the EU commissioner.

Pichai and Breton exchanged views in a video-conference call late on Thursday, the third this year, according to a statement from the European Commission.

The call came after a Google internal document outlined a 60-day strategy to attack the European Union's push for the new rules by getting US allies to push back against Breton.

The call was initiated by Google before the document was leaked. Breton brought up the leaked document and showed it to Pichai during the call.

"I was not surprised. I'm not naive. I thought it was a bit old fashioned...," Breton told the Anglo-American Press Association in a online meeting on Friday, waving the document in the air.

"In any case, yes I had a discussion with Sundar... I told him what I had to tell him....he apologised. (I told him) If you need to tell me something, my door will always be open," he said.

Pichai apologised for the way the document came out, which he said he had not seen or sanctioned, saying that he would engage directly with Breton if he sees language and policy that specifically targets Google, another person familiar with the call said.

Google said the two had a frank but open conversation.

"Our online tools have been a lifeline to many people and businesses through lockdown, and Google is committed to continuing to innovate and build services that can contribute to Europe's economic recovery post-COVID," spokesman Al Verney said in a statement.

The incident underlines the intense lobbying by tech companies against the proposed EU rules, which could impede their businesses and force changes in how they operate.

Breton also warned Pichai about the excesses of the internet.

"The Internet cannot remain a 'Wild West': we need clear and transparent rules, a predictable environment and balanced rights and obligations," he told Pichai.

Breton will announce new draft rules known as the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act together with European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager on December 2.

The rules will set out a list of do's and don'ts for gatekeepers - online companies with market power - forcing them to share data with rivals and regulators and not to promote their services and products unfairly.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager has levied fines totalling EUR 8.25 billion (roughly Rs. 72,780 crore) against Google in the past three years for abusing its market power to favour its shopping comparison service, its Android mobile operating system and its advertising business.

Breton told Pichai that he would increase the EU's power to curb unfair behaviour by gatekeeping platforms, so that the Internet does not just benefit a handful of companies but also Europe's small- and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs.

"Europe's position is clear: everyone is welcome on our continent – as long as they respect our rules," he told Pichai.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alphabet, Google, Sundar Pichai, European Union, Digital Services Act
Microsoft Detects COVID-19 Vaccine Work Hacking Attempts by Russia, North Korea

Related Stories

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Apologises Over Leaked Internal Document on Tactics to Counter EU Rules
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Nokia 8000 4G, Nokia 6300 4G Feature Phones Launched
  3. Redmi Note 10 4G Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  4. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Now Up for Sale
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut in India
  6. Vivo X60, X60 Pro Live Images Allegedly Leaked, Exynos 1080 SoC Tipped
  7. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. Jio Download Speed Dipped by 1.5Mbps in October, Shows TRAI Data
  9. MacBook Air With M1 Processor Beats 16-Inch MacBook Pro on Geekbench
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sales: Best Deals Available on the Last Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Google at Odds With US Over Protective Order for Firms Tied to Lawsuit
  2. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Apologises Over Leaked Internal Document on Tactics to Counter EU Rules
  3. Microsoft Detects COVID-19 Vaccine Work Hacking Attempts by Russia, North Korea
  4. SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch Delayed by 24 Hours Due to Bad Weather
  5. Qualcomm Gets US Permission to Sell 4G Chips to Huawei in Exception to Ban
  6. TikTok Ban: ByteDance Gets 15-Day Extension on US Order to Divest App, Has Until November 27
  7. Disney’s Online Store, ShopDisney, Is ‘Coming Soon’ to India
  8. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Now on Sale in India: Price, Discounts
  9. Nubia Red Magic Cyberpods TWS Gaming Earbuds With Low-Latency Mode, Bluetooth 5.0 Launched
  10. Nintendo Switch Sales Crossed 735,000 Units in October, Second-Highest October Sales Across All Consoles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com