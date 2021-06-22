Technology News
loading

Google Drops Engineering Residency After Protests Over 'Systemic Pay Inequities'

Google last year pledged to improve retention for underrepresented employee groups.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 June 2021 18:55 IST
Google Drops Engineering Residency After Protests Over 'Systemic Pay Inequities'

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google has confirmed it is replacing the Engineering Residency with a new initiative

Highlights
  • Google pledged to improve retention of underrespentated employee groups
  • Residents were Google’s most diverse pool of engineers
  • Google continues to run other fixed-term residencies

Alphabet's Google plans to shut down a long-running programme aimed at entry-level engineers from underrepresented backgrounds after participants said it enforced "systemic pay inequities," according to internal correspondence seen by Reuters.

Google confirmed it was replacing the Engineering Residency with a new initiative, saying it is "always evaluating programmes to ensure they evolve and adapt over time to meet the needs of our employees."

Google last year pledged to improve retention for underrepresented employee groups.

Critics have long argued that Google and its tech industry peers favour white, Asian and male workers in hiring, promotions and pay. Companies have grown more attuned to concerns about workforce diversity since the Black Lives Matter protests a year ago.

The Google residency, often referred to as "Eng Res," has since 2014 given graduates from hundreds of schools a chance to work on different teams, receive training and prove themselves for a permanent job over the course of a year. It offered a cohort of peers for bonding, three former residents said.

Residents were Google's "most diverse pool" of software engineers and came "primarily from underrepresented groups," according to a June 2020 presentation and an accompanying letter to management that one source said over 500 current and former residents signed.

Compared with other software engineers, residents received the lowest possible pay for their employment level, a smaller year-end bonus and no stock, creating a compensation deficit "in the mid-tens of thousands of dollars," the presentation said.

Nearly all residents converted to regular employees, according to the presentation. Many alumni years later have continued to feel the "negative effect" of their starting pay on their current salary, it said. Google said it worked to eliminate long-term disparities when hiring residents permanently.

The letter came after Google gave big donations to promote racial justice amid the global outcry over the police murder of George Floyd. Black, Latinx and female staff "deserve more than just 'the opportunity to be at Google,'" the letter said.

"Google is willing to invest large sums of money in issues of racial inequity outside of the workplace, but still seems unwilling to address or even acknowledge the role that the Eng Res programme plays in enforcing systemic pay inequities," it said.

Vice President Maggie Johnson emailed alumni on June 2 saying Google would replace the residency with a new programme it was devising for 2022, called Early Career Immersion (ECI). The message, seen by Reuters, did not explain reasons for the switch but said ECI would include mentoring and training.

The company said the program,e would provide permanent employment. Concerns about being offered a job made the engineering residency feel "probationary," the Google employees' presentation said.

The old programme tried to provide "a wide range of high potential engineers" a chance to "hone their skills and gain relevant experience as they start their careers," Google said in a statement. "Our Early Career Immersion onboarding programme will provide a new approach."

Google continues to run other fixed-term residencies, including 26-month roles working on internal technical systems and an 18-month programme for artificial intelligence researchers. The company said it had no updates on the other residencies.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet, Google Residency, Engineering Residency, Eng Res
Samsung Galaxy M22 to Debut With 25W Fast Charging Support, US FCC Site Suggests

Related Stories

Google Drops Engineering Residency After Protests Over 'Systemic Pay Inequities'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  2. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  3. A $50,000 Helmet That Can Read Human Mind Is Now Selling in US
  4. Mi Watch Revolve Active With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  5. Facebook Live Audio Rooms, Podcasts Rolling Out in the US
  6. Dogecoin Can Have Real-World Uses: Ethereum Cofounder Charles Hoskinson
  7. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Data-Sharing Issue With China Fixed: Report
  9. OnePlus Becomes Sub-Brand of Oppo, Leaked Memo Shows
  10. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Are Back in Stock in India This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M22 to Debut With 25W Fast Charging Support, US FCC Site Suggests
  2. Google Drops Engineering Residency After Protests Over 'Systemic Pay Inequities'
  3. Google in EU Crosshairs Again With Advertising Antitrust Inquiry
  4. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Cross-Platform Upscaling Released, Challenges Nvidia’s RTX DLSS
  5. Jio, Intel to Work Together on 5G Network Technology Development
  6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold With Folding 2K Display Launched in India
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Back on Sale on PlayStation Store; PS4 'Performance Issues' Remain
  8. Cryptocurrency Trading Faces Strict Crackdown in China as Beijing Doubles Down on Rooting Out Digital Coins
  9. What's Happening With Tesla's $7-Billion German 'Gigafactory'?
  10. Amazon UK Warehouses Found to Destroy Unsold Items, Worker Struggles for Housing in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com