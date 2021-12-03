Technology News
loading

Google Delays Mandatory Return to Office Beyond January 10

Google in August had said it would expect workers to come in about three days a week from January 10.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 December 2021 11:13 IST
Google Delays Mandatory Return to Office Beyond January 10

Google was one of the first companies to ask its employees to work from home during the pandemic

Highlights
  • Google said the update was in line with its earlier guidance
  • Nearly 40 percent of US employees have come into an office
  • Europe has so far recorded 79 cases of the Omicron variant

Alphabet's Google said on Thursday it is indefinitely pushing back its January return-to-office plan globally amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and some resistance to company-mandated vaccinations.

Google in August had said it would expect workers to come in about three days a week from January 10 at the earliest, ending its voluntary work-from-home policy.

On Thursday, Google executives told employees that the company would put off the deadline beyond that date. Insider first reported the news.

Google said the update was in line with its earlier guidance that a return to workplaces would begin no earlier than January 10 and depend on local conditions.

Nearly 40 percent of US employees have come into an office in recent weeks, Google said, with higher percentages in other parts of the world.

But CNBC reported last week that hundreds of employees have protested the company's vaccination mandate for those working on US government contracts.

Google was one of the first companies to ask its employees to work from home during the pandemic. It has about 85 offices across nearly 60 countries.

Europe has so far recorded 79 cases of the Omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa last month, the European Union's public health agency said earlier on Thursday.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, COVID 19, Work from home
Vivo V23 5G India Launch Tipped for December, May Pack Similar Specifications as Vivo V21 5G

Related Stories

Google Delays Mandatory Return to Office Beyond January 10
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. OnePlus RT 8GB RAM Variant India Price Tipped
  4. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  6. Jio Offers 20 Percent JioMart Cashback on Select Prepaid Plans: All Details
  7. Moto G51 5G Tipped to Launch in India on December 10
  8. Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  9. Google Pixel Watch in the Works, Said to Launch in 2022
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Launches 3 New Mobile Games for Android Devices
  2. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition on December 6 at 12pm
  3. Microsoft Edge Starts Discouraging Users From Downloading Chrome With Prompts
  4. Xiaomi 11T Pro Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Site, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  5. Oppo Pad Tipped to Launch in India Next Year, May Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
  6. YouTube Music Gains New 'Recently Played' Widget Featuring Quick Shortcuts, Material You Design
  7. Google Pixel Watch to Rival Apple Watch, Launching in 2022: Report
  8. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Users Complain of Random Signal Loss: All Details
  9. Vivaldi 5.0 for Android Introduces Two Rows of Tabs in a First for a Mobile Browser
  10. Jio Offers 20 Percent JioMart Cashback on Select Prepaid Plans: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com