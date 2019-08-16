Technology News
loading

Google Employees Call for Pledge Not to Work With ICE

Googlers have led a growing trend where employees have taken public stances against their employers' policies.

By | Updated: 16 August 2019 10:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Employees Call for Pledge Not to Work With ICE

Hundreds of Google employees are calling on the company to pledge it won't work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection or Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It's the latest in a year full of political and social pushback from the tech giant's workforce.

A group of employees called Googlers for Human Rights posted a public petition urging the company not to bid on a cloud computing contract for CBP, the federal agency that oversees law enforcement for the country's borders. Bids for the contract were due August 1. It is not clear if Google expressed interest. The company did not return a request for comment.

More than 700 Google employees had signed the petition by Tuesday afternoon. Citing a "system of abuse" and "malign neglect" by the agencies, the petition demands Google not provide any technical services to CBP, ICE or the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), which provides services for refugees, until the agencies "stop engaging in human rights abuses."

"In working with CBP, ICE, or ORR, Google would be trading its integrity for a bit of profit, and joining a shameful lineage," the organisers wrote. They cited federal actions that have separated migrant children from parents and set up detention centres with poor conditions.

Google employees have led a growing trend in which some tech-company employees have taken public stances against their employers' policies. Thousands of Google employees walked out last fall to protest the company's handling of sexual misconduct claims. Employees also protested a Pentagon contract last year over work that used artificial intelligence technology to analyse drone footage.

The protests have chalked up some success. After the walkout, Google announced new sexual misconduct guidelines, although some employees say they don't go far enough. And the company did not renew the Pentagon contract after significant pushback.

Responding to some employee pressures has added fuel to claims from Republican pundits and lawmakers that the company is building its products to be biased against conservatives — an unfounded claim that has spawned multiple congressional hearings, although none that have produced evidence of bias.

Google was hit with criticism by President Donald Trump last week when the president tweeted he was "watching Google very closely" after a former employee claimed on Fox News — without evidence — that the company would try to influence the 2020 election against Trump.

Google has denied claims of political bias in its popular search service and other products.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Microsoft Admits Contractors Listen to Skype, Cortana Chats
Virgin Galactic Unveils New Mission Control for Space Tourism
Honor Smartphones
Google Employees Call for Pledge Not to Work With ICE
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  2. Sacred Games 2 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  3. ‘We Have Finished the Book in Season 2,’ Says Sacred Games Writer
  4. Vivo S1 vs Realme X: The Next Big Sub-Rs. 20,000 Smartphone Showdown
  5. Realme 5 Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera to Launch on August 20
  6. Mi A3 Set to Launch in India on August 21, Will Be Available via Amazon
  7. Sacred Games Season 2 — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  8. Boult Audio Bassbar A4 Review
  9. Redmi K20 Pro to Launch as Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro in Europe Next Week
  10. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Next on August 20
#Latest Stories
  1. Virgin Galactic Unveils New Mission Control for Space Tourism
  2. Google Employees Call for Pledge Not to Work With ICE
  3. Microsoft Admits Contractors Listen to Skype, Cortana Chats
  4. Sacred Games 2 Is Now Streaming on Netflix in India, and Available for Offline Download
  5. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, Out Now in India
  6. Instagram Adds Tool for Users to Flag False Information
  7. Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro Spotted on TENAA and Bluetooth SIG
  8. Indian PC Market Grows 49.2 Percent in Q2, Lenovo Leads: IDC
  9. Microsoft Releases August Security Release for Windows PCs, Fixing 93 Vulnerabilities
  10. Motorola One Zoom Is Just a Rebranded Motorola One Pro With Pre-Installed Amazon Apps: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.