Technology News
loading

Google Employees Call for Corporate Climate Change Action

Google employees are demanding the company issue a climate plan that commits it to zero emissions by 2030.

By | Updated: 5 November 2019 09:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Employees Call for Corporate Climate Change Action

Google employees are demanding the company issue a climate plan that commits it to zero emissions by 2030.

An online petition posted Monday bears signatures from more than a thousand Google employees. It also calls on Google to decline contracts that would support the extraction of fossil fuels and to avoid collaborating with organizations involved with the oppression of refugees.

Amazon and Microsoft employees have similarly called on their employer to take steps for climate change action. Workers from both companies joined climate marches in September.

Google employees have been especially vocal in issuing demands and calling for change within the company. Employees have protested sexual misconduct and forced arbitration practices within the company and Google's treatment of contract workers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Climate Change
His Dark Materials Review: Improved Second Attempt, but Not Enough
WhatsApp Hack: Activist Asks Supreme Court to Order Probe Over Hacking Scandal
Honor Smartphones
Google Employees Call for Corporate Climate Change Action
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi Watch, Mi TV 5 to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Xiaomi Watch Teased to Sport Sapphire Glass Protection Ahead of Launch
  3. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  4. Mi Note 10 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi Note 10 After All
  5. Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members as Rivals Close In
  6. Adobe's Next-Generation Apps Promise to Make Collaboration Simpler
  7. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  8. Moto G8 Plus Review
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  10. Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Features Revealed Ahead of Tomorrow’s Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Rolls Out Azure Synapse Cloud Tool for Analysing Business Data
  2. Microsoft Rolls Out Azure Synapse Cloud Tool for Analysing Business Data
  3. WhatsApp Hack: Activist Asks Supreme Court to Order Probe Over Hacking Scandal
  4. Google Employees Call for Corporate Climate Change Action
  5. Redmi Note 8 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  6. Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi Watch, Mi TV 5 Series Set to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  7. Adobe Bets Big on Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence With Aero, Fresco, Photoshop Camera Apps, More
  8. Apple Says It Will Spend $2.5 Billion on Housing Crunch in the US
  9. Jio Fiber Showed Most Fluctuation in Internet Speeds in Q2 and Q3: Ookla
  10. BlueKeep Attacks Being Carried Out ‘On a Mass Scale’ on Windows Machines: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.