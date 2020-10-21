Technology News
Google Drive Access, Permissions Can Now Be Granted Directly via Gmail Dynamic Emails

You can review and grant access to Google Drive files from dynamic emails itself.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 21 October 2020 13:44 IST
Google Drive Access, Permissions Can Now Be Granted Directly via Gmail Dynamic Emails

Users can directly manage access requests to Drive files on Gmail

  • Google will let you manage access requests to Drive files on emails
  • You will not have to open a new tab or app to manage access requests
  • Dynamic emails for Drive will work for Android, iOS, and the Web

Google is making it possible to manage access requests to Drive files directly via email. By sending dynamic emails for Drive files access requests, Google will let you review the request, choose the access level, and grant access from that email itself, without leaving the message or opening another tab. The feature has begun rolling out, and it will be on by default. It will work for Gmail users on Android, iOS, and the web.

Until now, users had to open the document in a new tab or app to manage the access request for Drive. Dynamic emails will make it quicker to manage these requests and manage access to files. On receiving an access request to a Google Drive file, you can review it and choose the access level (edit, comment, or view) and grant it directly from the email.

Google noted that the ‘from' address for access request emails will change once this feature rolls out. The requests will now come from drive-shares-dm-noreply@google.com.

AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) on Gmail makes it possible to create interactive content that works right inside Gmail. The tech giant had introduced dynamic emails in March last year, and added support for the feature for all Gmail and G Suite (now Google Workspace) users in July of the same year. Dynamic emails let companies add interactive content inside their emails and let users perform actions directly through the email, such as RSVP for events, fill out simple forms, and more.

The dynamic email feature for Drive will be available to users with personal Google accounts, as well as customers with Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits plans.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Google, Google Drive, Gmail, Dynamic Emails, Google Workspace
Tanishka Sodhi
Pokemon Go AR Mapping Tasks Feature Requires Players to Scan PokeStops, Nearby Areas for Rewards
US Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar Streamed Among Us in Twitch Debut

