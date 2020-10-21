Google is making it possible to manage access requests to Drive files directly via email. By sending dynamic emails for Drive files access requests, Google will let you review the request, choose the access level, and grant access from that email itself, without leaving the message or opening another tab. The feature has begun rolling out, and it will be on by default. It will work for Gmail users on Android, iOS, and the web.

Until now, users had to open the document in a new tab or app to manage the access request for Drive. Dynamic emails will make it quicker to manage these requests and manage access to files. On receiving an access request to a Google Drive file, you can review it and choose the access level (edit, comment, or view) and grant it directly from the email.

Google noted that the ‘from' address for access request emails will change once this feature rolls out. The requests will now come from drive-shares-dm-noreply@google.com.

AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) on Gmail makes it possible to create interactive content that works right inside Gmail. The tech giant had introduced dynamic emails in March last year, and added support for the feature for all Gmail and G Suite (now Google Workspace) users in July of the same year. Dynamic emails let companies add interactive content inside their emails and let users perform actions directly through the email, such as RSVP for events, fill out simple forms, and more.

The dynamic email feature for Drive will be available to users with personal Google accounts, as well as customers with Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits plans.

