Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google Drafting Ethical Principles to Guide Use of Technology as Employees Revolt Defence Project

Google Drafting Ethical Principles to Guide Use of Technology as Employees Revolt Defence Project

 
, 14 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Drafting Ethical Principles to Guide Use of Technology as Employees Revolt Defence Project

After facing employee fury over a US Defence Department project, Google is reportedly drafting new ethical standards to guide the company's use of technology and products.

The move comes after more than 3,000 employees of Google signed a letter to the company's CEO Sundar Pichai, demanding that the company scrap the Defence Department project for analysing drone footage using Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques as they feared that the technology could plausibly help target people for death, Fortune.com reported

Citing a Defense One article, the report said that Google Cloud chief Diane Greene this week hosted a Town Hall at which she assured employees of new ethical standards for the company.

Called Maven, the programme applies AI and machine learning to the job of classifying objects in surveillance footage, but Google responded to the employee petition saying that the technology was intended to save lives and save people from having to do highly tedious work.

However, Greene promised employees that Google would not sign up for any further work on 'Maven' or similar projects without having new ethical principles in place, according to Defense One's sources.

But some Google employees came out of the town hall still concerned about the company angling for a big Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract that could relate to combat operations, the Fortune report said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Artificial Intelligence, AI
BHIM App Now Offers Cashback Worth Up to Rs. 750 to Customers
Best AC deals
Google Drafting Ethical Principles to Guide Use of Technology as Employees Revolt Defence Project
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
IPL Merchandise Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro to Go on Pre-Orders Today at 12pm for the First Time
  2. Moto G6 Series Leaked Renders Reveal 5 Colour Options
  3. Airtel Rs. 249 Pack With 2GB Data Per Day, 28-Day Validity Launched
  4. BHIM App Introduces New Cashback Scheme for Customers, Merchants
  5. Xiaomi Launches Black Shark Gaming Smartphone With Controller Dock
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro Will Be Up for Pre-Orders via Mi.com on Friday at 12pm
  7. Xiaomi Mi 6X aka Mi A2 Details Surfaced Ahead of April 25 Launch
  8. OnePlus 6 Case Renders Show Display Notch, Vertical Dual Rear Cameras
  9. Apple Leaked Memo Says 12 'Leakers' Arrested Last Year
  10. Nokia 7 Plus Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.