Google, on Monday, shared a Doodle to say “thank you” to all healthcare workers and members of the scientific community who have faced massive hurdles and raced against time to help us face the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The doodle shows the first letter of the word Google sending out a heart emoji to the last letter, that has been designed to resemble a scientist or researcher delivering a speech on a podium, possibly sharing the breakthrough findings about the COVID-19 vaccine. Google India has also tweeted about the doodle.

The search giant said on its Doodles archive page that the latest Doodle was part of a series it has been releasing to honour those on the frontlines during the World Immunisation Week —celebrated every year in the last week of April.

This #WorldImmunizationWeek, we send our thanks to every public health worker and scientific researcher working tirelessly to find ways to defeat COVID-19 ❤️



Know more about our #GoogleDoodle here: https://t.co/O1ONnmGswe. pic.twitter.com/nGfjedvoYE — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 26, 2021

The twitterati showed their appreciation and support through comments. User Anubhav Yadav said “Public healthworkers are God's hand here on Earth.”

Public healthworkers are God's Hand here on Earth — Anubhav Yadav (@anubhavyadavjov) April 26, 2021

Another user, Venkatesapalani Thangavelu, praised Google's efforts and said it's time to think about the means to eradicate COVID-19 for everyone.

Excellent



Google Inc's efforts are constructively contributing towards victory against Covid19 - Kudos.



Yes, its time on, to think the means to eradicate Covid19 - Not just through vaccination but drugs too, to eliminate Covid19 once for all. — Venkatesapalani Thangavelu (@Ven070670) April 26, 2021

The Google India Twitter handle often posts suggestions and guidelines to raise awareness about tackling the pandemic.

Stop scrolling and sanitize.



Psst: Have you washed your hands today?

Drop a ???? if you've done it already. — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 25, 2021

As we do our best to take care of those we love, it is important to make sure we #StaySafe so we can keep helping them and many others ????



Stay safe, and help this guide reach those who need it the most. pic.twitter.com/NSm4H06r5z — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 24, 2021

Earlier today, Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted that he was devastated to see the worsening COVID-19 crisis in India and vowed to support the country's fight against the deadly disease. He added that Google will provide Rs. 135 crores to NGOs to aid the battle.

India's daily count of COVID-19 cases remained above the 3 lakh mark yet again. On Sunday, the country recorded more than 3.52 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,812 deaths. It was the fifth consecutive day when over 3 lakh cases have been recorded in the country.