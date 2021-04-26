Technology News
Google Doodle Honours Public Healthcare Professionals, Scientists Amid Covid-19 Crisis

The doodle shows the first letter “G” sending a heart emoji as a token of love and appreciation to the last letter “E.”

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 26 April 2021 17:42 IST
The doodle shows the first letter of the word Google sending out a heart emoji to the last letter

  • Google said that the latest Doodle was part of a series
  • Google India Twitter handle often posts guidelines to raise awareness
  • Pichai tweeted he was devastated to see the COVID-19 crisis in India

Google, on Monday, shared a Doodle to say “thank you” to all healthcare workers and members of the scientific community who have faced massive hurdles and raced against time to help us face the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The doodle shows the first letter of the word Google sending out a heart emoji to the last letter, that has been designed to resemble a scientist or researcher delivering a speech on a podium, possibly sharing the breakthrough findings about the COVID-19 vaccine. Google India has also tweeted about the doodle.

The search giant said on its Doodles archive page that the latest Doodle was part of a series it has been releasing to honour those on the frontlines during the World Immunisation Week —celebrated every year in the last week of April.

The twitterati showed their appreciation and support through comments. User Anubhav Yadav said “Public healthworkers are God's hand here on Earth.”

Another user, Venkatesapalani Thangavelu, praised Google's efforts and said it's time to think about the means to eradicate COVID-19 for everyone.

The Google India Twitter handle often posts suggestions and guidelines to raise awareness about tackling the pandemic.

Earlier today, Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted that he was devastated to see the worsening COVID-19 crisis in India and vowed to support the country's fight against the deadly disease. He added that Google will provide Rs. 135 crores to NGOs to aid the battle.

India's daily count of COVID-19 cases remained above the 3 lakh mark yet again. On Sunday, the country recorded more than 3.52 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,812 deaths. It was the fifth consecutive day when over 3 lakh cases have been recorded in the country.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
