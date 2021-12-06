Google has released a new mini-game as a Google Doodle to celebrate one of the world's most popular dishes - Pizza. On this day in 2007, UNESCO recognised the culinary art of Neapolitan "Pizzaiuolo" for the Intangible Culinary Heritage of Humanity. To celebrate this, the search giant's latest doodle features a mini-game where players have to cut a pizza into a set number of pieces while meeting some prerequisites. The mini-game features 11 different flavours of pizza ranging from a margherita to a dessert pizza.

The latest Google Doodle celebrates pizza as on December 6, 2007, UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity inscribed the culinary art of Neapolitan "Pizzaiuolo." As per Google's blog post, "an estimated five billion pizzas (350 slices per second in the US alone) are consumed internationally each year." The mini-game doodle is visible on the Google Search homepage as well.

As mentioned, Google has released a special mini-game where players have to slice a pizza into a predefined number of pieces. The pizzas in the Google Doodle mini-game appear in this order — Margherita Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, White Pizza, Calabresa Pizza, Muzzarella Pizza, Hawaiian Pizza, Magyaros Pizza, Teriyaki Mayonnaise Pizza, Tom Yum Pizza, Paneer Tikka Pizza, and Dessert Pizza.

In the Google Doodle pizza mini-game, players are given a pizza to slice and a prerequisite that mentions how the toppings should be divided between slices. To slice the pizza, players have to click and drag the mouse from one end of the to the other. On touchscreen devices, players can cut the pizza by dragging their fingers across it. Players have the liberty to decide however they want to cut the pizza but they have a limited number of strokes — three cuts per pizza. The more accurate a player cuts the pizza — meeting the required toppings for each slice — the more stars they earn.

On the top left corner of the mini-game, Google defines how many slices does each pizza need for that level. As the Google Doodle mini-game progresses, the number of slices becomes complex as that level may require the player to cut pizza differently. For example, in the White Pizza level, players have to cut the pizza in a way that there are three slices which only have mushroom toppings while other three toppings have mushrooms and broccoli.