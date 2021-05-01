Google on Saturday developed a dedicated Doodle to create awareness for the COVID-19 vaccines and promote the sense of wearing face masks among people, amidst a massive surge in coronavirus cases. The Google Doodle is featured on the search engine's homepage with animation effects to gain attention of the masses. Upon clicking on it, the Doodle shows search results on COVID-19 vaccines. The new development by Google comes amid the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India for people aged 18 years and above. It is currently live in six states, though others are likely to join — depending on the availability of the vaccines.

The Google Doodle encouraging people for the COVID-19 vaccine is available in countries including the US, UK, Canada, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. It features Google logo's alphabets with face masks and bandages to represent people getting vaccinated.

Once a user clicks on the Doodle, it takes to the search results about the term “COVID vaccine”. The research result page also carries a sidebar that provides details about the COVID-19 jab as well as informs users about where to get the vaccine, who are priority groups, and what's its effectiveness. The sidebar also has links to the news about the COVID-19 vaccine and the data about its rollout. Users are also shown with the information about the safety and side effects of the vaccine.

The Doodle carries a message that reads, “Get vaccinated, wear a mask. Save lives.” It can be read by hovering over the cursor on the Doodle image.

Earlier this week, the Indian government launched registrations for COVID-19 vaccine for people aged between 18–44 years. The vaccination drive for the eligible people started in a gradual manner earlier on Saturday in six cities, namely Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Odisha. However, there is no word on when it would reach other cities, due to the ongoing shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.