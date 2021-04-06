Technology News
Google Doodle Urges People to ‘Wear Mask’ as Prevention Against COVID-19

COVID-19 prevention remains a priority as Google doodle reminds us, “Masks are still important.”

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 April 2021 12:16 IST
Google Doodle Urges People to 'Wear Mask' as Prevention Against COVID-19

Photo Credit: Google

Google has created a new animated doodle that is aimed at spreading awareness around COVID-19 prevention

A new Google doodle released by the search giant is urging people to wear a mask. Available as a Public Service Announcement, the Google doodle comes with a message that says, “Wear a mask. Save lives”. The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has hit India and various other countries across the globe with hundreds and thousands of new cases emerging on a daily basis. This brings the need for creating more social awareness around wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

The Google doodle animates the Google logo with its letters starting to wear masks. When you place your cursor on the doodle, it shows a message that says, “Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives”.

Once you click on the doodle, it shows search results for “COVID-19 prevention” query. It also shows a message about wearing masks, and urges people to wear a face cover, wash hands, and keep a safe distance. The message also includes a More Info button that takes you to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website that shows the latest number of active COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the country.

Google has partnered with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to show the Public Service Announcement about the COVID-19 prevention through its latest doodle. The animated doodle also includes information about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The coronavirus pandemic in raging again in many parts of the globe after months of being less virulent. On Sunday, India surpassed the mark of 100,000 COVID-19 daily cases. Badly affected, especially Maharashtra, have implemented new restrictions including a night curfew to limit the spread.

The surge in COVID-19 cases comes even as more people are getting vaccinated against the deadly virus every day.

