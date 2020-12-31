Technology News
loading

Google’s New Year’s Eve Doodle Is a Ticking Cuckoo Clock Waiting for 2020 to End

The rest of the letters in the Google doodle are decorated in festive lights.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 31 December 2020 15:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google’s New Year’s Eve Doodle Is a Ticking Cuckoo Clock Waiting for 2020 to End

Google has a slightly different doodle for New Year's Eve this time round

Highlights
  • Google doodle shows a ticking clock with festive lights
  • Last year, Google featured ‘Froggy’ in its New Year’s Eve doodle
  • Google also has a party popper icon to celebrate the new year on Search

Google is ushering in 2021 with a slightly different doodle this time round. The search giant has featured an animated doodle with a ticking cuckoo clock, waiting to strike midnight and end the year. The cuckoo clock has 2020 written at the bottom and is animated in a way to reflect the universal desire of wanting this year, and its tragedies, to come to an end. Barring the bird house that replaces the second ‘O', the rest of the letters of Google are decorated in coloured string lights to mark the festivities.

The search giant described the New Year's Eve doodle as, “It's been a cuckoo year, but 2020's clock is ticking. The countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight a new year will spread its wings.” Google's doodle for the end of 2020 reflects an urgency to bid farewell to a year where coronavirus dictated much of the global happenings.

Besides that, Google has also launched a party popper icon to celebrate the new year on Search. The blue and yellow party popper that appears on typing ‘New Year's Eve' on Google's search bar releases confetti that fills the screen for a few seconds.

The search giant is also hosting a virtual New Year's party on YouTube called Hello 2021 India. It will premiere at 11pm IST today, December 31, on YouTube and feature performances from celebrities such as actor Tiger Shroff, rapper Badshah, and singer Jonita Gandhi. The virtual party will be hosted by comedian Zakir Khan.

Last year, Google featured ‘Froggy' in its New Year's Eve doodle. The animated frog is the same weather frog that shows up when you search for the weather on your phone. New Year's Eve 2018 had an animated doodle of two elephants ‘partying.'

Is HomePod mini the best smart speaker under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Doodle, New Year's Eve
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Jio to Offer Free Voice Calls to Other Networks Again, Starting January 1

Related Stories

Google’s New Year’s Eve Doodle Is a Ticking Cuckoo Clock Waiting for 2020 to End
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU Launched
  2. Google’s New Year’s Eve Doodle Is a Ticking Cuckoo Clock Waiting to End 2020
  3. Mi 10i Confirmed to Launch in India on January 5
  4. iPhone 13 Models May Come With Smaller Notches, Wi-Fi 6E Support
  5. Listen to Google’s Terrible New Year Song With Google Assistant
  6. The 42 Most Anticipated Movies of 2021
  7. 20 Most Popular Smartphones of 2020 According to You, Our Readers
  8. Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro Debut With Exynos 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 Getting One UI 3.0 Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M01s Price in India Dropped
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 7 to Feature 120W Fast Charging Support, Company Reveals Ahead of January 11 Launch
  2. Google’s New Year’s Eve Doodle Is a Ticking Cuckoo Clock Waiting for 2020 to End
  3. Jio to Offer Free Voice Calls to Other Networks Again, Starting January 1
  4. Apple Removes 39,000 Games From China App Store to Meet Year-End Deadline
  5. BSNL Extends Free SIM Offer Till January 31; Revises Rs. 186, Rs. 199 Plans
  6. Mi 10i India Launch Confirmed for January 5, Teased to Feature a ‘Brand New’ Camera Sensor
  7. BenQ EW3280U, EW2780Q Entertainment Monitors With Eye-Care Features Launched in India
  8. Apple AirPods Max Showing Condensation Issues Near Drivers, Some Users Report
  9. Google Photos Is Rolling Out a ‘Year in Review’ Feature, 2020 Photo Book: Report
  10. Mi 11 Pro Launch Tipped for February, May Come With ‘Same’ Display Specifications as Mi 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com