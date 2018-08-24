NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Brings Gmail's Side Panel to G Suite Apps

, 24 August 2018
Highlights

  • Expansion aimed at making multi-tasking for users quicker
  • Users would be able to access three G Suite products from Docs itself
  • New addition to the G Suite also allows users to minimise side panel

Google is expanding the side panel that the search engine giant added in the revamped version of Gmail to other G Suite apps, attempting to make navigation and multi-tasking for users smoother and quicker.

"We're adding a quick-access side panel to the Docs editors and Google Calendar to help you quickly access other G Suite products without leaving what you're working on," the G Suite team wrote in a blog post late on Thursday.

With the new side bar, users would be able to access three G Suite products from Docs itself - Sheets, Slides, and Drawings.

This new addition to the G Suite also gives users the liberty to minimise the side panel.

The side panel was rolled out to Gmail earlier this year to enable users to quickly navigate through Google apps like Tasks and Calendar via a sidebar, enabling users to edit their to-do list and manage their schedules without having to leave your inbox.

"We hope that this integration will help you work more efficiently within and across G Suite," the post added.

The features should be arriving from those on Google's "rapid release" schedule and more broadly for all G Suite users over the course of the next two weeks, the report added.

Further reading: Google, G Suite, Gmail
