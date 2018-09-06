NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Dataset Search Is a New Search Engine for the Scientific Community

, 06 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Dataset Search Is a New Search Engine for the Scientific Community

Google on Thursday launched a new search engine for the scientific community that will help them make sense of millions of datasets present online.

The service, called Dataset Search, will help scientists, data journalists and geeks find the data required for their work and their stories - or simply to satisfy their intellectual curiosity.

The new search engine will work like Google Scholar, the company's popular search engine for academic studies and reports.

"Dataset Search lets you find datasets wherever they're hosted, whether it's a publisher's site, a digital library, or an author's personal web page," Natasha Noy, Research Scientist, Google AI, said in a blog post.

To create Dataset search, Google developed guidelines for dataset providers to describe their data in a way that the company (and other search engines) can better understand the content of their pages.

"These guidelines include salient information about datasets: who created the dataset, when it was published, how the data was collected, what the terms are for using the data, etc," Noy said.

Google then collects and links this information, analyses where different versions of the same dataset might be, and finds publications that may be describing or discussing the dataset.

"We encourage dataset providers, large and small, to adopt this common standard so that all datasets are part of this robust ecosystem," said Google.

People can find references to most datasets in environmental and social sciences, as well as data from other disciplines including government data and data provided by news organisations, such as ProPublica.

Dataset Search works in multiple languages with support for additional languages coming soon, said Google.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Dataset Search
Samsung Galaxy P1 With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped
NASA Says Planet Hunting Telescope Kepler Has Woken Up Again
AI Camera Phones
Google Dataset Search Is a New Search Engine for the Scientific Community
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. MIUI 10 Coming 'Soon' to Redmi 6 Series, Global Beta ROM 8.9.6 Released
  2. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro With AI Face Unlock Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 6T Leak Hints at Waterdrop Notch, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  4. Vivo V11 Pro With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India
  5. iPhone Xs Max Said to Be 'Likely' Name for 6.5-inch Model, Prices Leaked
  6. Nokia 9 Image Leak Tips a Crazy Camera Setup at the Back
  7. Xiaomi Poco F1 Update Brings Camera Optimisations, AOSP Buttons
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro First Impressions
  9. Vivo V11 Pro Set to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Set for September 10
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.