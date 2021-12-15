Technology News
loading

Google Says Employees Flouting Vaccination Rules Will Lose Pay, Eventually Be Fired: Report

Google said, "We're committed to doing everything possible to help our employees who can get vaccinated do so."

By Reuters | Updated: 15 December 2021 10:14 IST
Google Says Employees Flouting Vaccination Rules Will Lose Pay, Eventually Be Fired: Report

Google said it would start contacting employees who had not uploaded their status or were unvaccinated

Highlights
  • Google employees had until December 3 to declare their vaccination status
  • Employees who haven't complied to be placed on paid administrative leave
  • Google said it is committed to do everything possible to help employees

 Alphabet's Google told its employees they would lose pay and eventually be fired if they do not follow its COVID-19 vaccination rules, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing internal documents.

A memo circulated by Google's leadership said employees had until December 3 to declare their vaccination status and upload documentation showing proof, or to apply for a medical or religious exemption, according to the report.

After that date, Google said it would start contacting employees who had not uploaded their status or were unvaccinated and those whose exemption requests were not approved, CNBC reported.

Employees who have not complied with the vaccination rules by January 18 will be placed on "paid administrative leave" for 30 days, CNBC reported, followed by "unpaid personal leave" for up to six months and termination.

When contacted by Reuters, Google did not directly comment on the CNBC report, but said, "we're committed to doing everything possible to help our employees who can get vaccinated do so, and firmly stand behind our vaccination policy."

Earlier this month, Google delayed its return-to-office plan indefinitely amid Omicron variant fears and some resistance from its employees to company-mandated vaccinations. It earlier expected staff to return to office for about three days a week from January 10.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, COVID 19
Tesla Sued by Six Women Over Sexual Harassment in California and Other Facilities

Related Stories

Google Says Employees Flouting Vaccination Rules Will Lose Pay, Eventually Be Fired: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  2. Apple's Upcoming iPhone SE 5G Could Help Attract Billion-Plus Android Users
  3. Asus Brings ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops to India
  4. Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Review
  5. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  6. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  7. Vivo V23 With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Tipped to Launch in India in January
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Kodak 7XPRO Android 4K Smart TV Series Launched in India
  10. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow Arrives on December 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Telegram Should Be Banned by Germany Unless It Tackles Extremist Content, Politician Says
  2. Google Says Employees Flouting Vaccination Rules Will Lose Pay, Eventually Be Fired: Report
  3. Tesla Sued by Six Women Over Sexual Harassment in California and Other Facilities
  4. YouTube Says Services Fixed After Disruption Affects Thousands
  5. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Message Preview Feature to Let You Review Your Recording Before Sending
  6. Snapchat Parent Announces It Paid Over $250 Million to Creators Building Spotlight Content
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Models May Come With Upgraded 48-Megapixel Wide Cameras, 8GB RAM
  8. PUBG: New State Players to Receive Compensation for Delay in Update Starting December 14, Announces Krafton
  9. Huawei P50 Pocket Launch Confirmed for December 23, Tipped to Feature Familiar Vertical Folding Design
  10. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Valued at $300,000 Sells for $3,000 Because of a Typo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com