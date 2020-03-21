Alphabet's Google said on Saturday it launched a United States-focused website with information about coronavirus guidance and testing, as the country works on slowing the spread of the highly contagious virus. The move comes a week after President Donald Trump held a press conference wherein he claimed Google would be building a screening website for the coronavirus that would direct people to testing sites.

The website, google.com/covid19, is "focused on education, prevention and local resources. People can find state-based information, safety and prevention tips, search trends related to COVID-19, and further resources for individuals, educators and businesses," Google said in a blog post.

"Launching today in the US, the site will be available in more languages and countries in the coming days and we'll update the website as more resources become available. Along with our other products and initiatives, we hope these resources will help people find answers to the questions they're asking and get the help they need," the company added.

The search giant also said that it will begin surfacing trustworthy information about the coronavirus directly in search results and Google Maps.

The death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 5,000 in Europe, the new epicentre of the pandemic, with Italy, Spain and Germany reporting a steep rise in infections, as worldwide fatalities surged past 11,000 on Saturday.

An estimated 2,35,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and close to 10,000 have been confirmed dead, according to the World Health Organization.