Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google’s Coronavirus Website Launched in the US, Will Expand to More Countries ‘In the Coming Days’

Google’s Coronavirus Website Launched in the US, Will Expand to More Countries ‘In the Coming Days’

Google has also said that it will begin surfacing trustworthy information about the coronavirus directly in search results and Google Maps.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Agencies | Updated: 21 March 2020 18:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google’s Coronavirus Website Launched in the US, Will Expand to More Countries ‘In the Coming Days’

Google says the coronavirus website will soon be available in more languages

Highlights
  • Over 2,35,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally
  • Google’s website primarily includes resources about the US right now
  • Google will add more resources to its website as they become available

Alphabet's Google said on Saturday it launched a United States-focused website with information about coronavirus guidance and testing, as the country works on slowing the spread of the highly contagious virus. The move comes a week after President Donald Trump held a press conference wherein he claimed Google would be building a screening website for the coronavirus that would direct people to testing sites.

The website, google.com/covid19, is "focused on education, prevention and local resources. People can find state-based information, safety and prevention tips, search trends related to COVID-19, and further resources for individuals, educators and businesses," Google said in a blog post.

"Launching today in the US, the site will be available in more languages and countries in the coming days and we'll update the website as more resources become available. Along with our other products and initiatives, we hope these resources will help people find answers to the questions they're asking and get the help they need," the company added.

The search giant also said that it will begin surfacing trustworthy information about the coronavirus directly in search results and Google Maps.

The death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 5,000 in Europe, the new epicentre of the pandemic, with Italy, Spain and Germany reporting a steep rise in infections, as worldwide fatalities surged past 11,000 on Saturday.

An estimated 2,35,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and close to 10,000 have been confirmed dead, according to the World Health Organization.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, COVID19, Google, Alphabet

Related Stories

Google’s Coronavirus Website Launched in the US, Will Expand to More Countries ‘In the Coming Days’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10 Expected Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally
  3. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 15,000
  5. Realme Narzo 10 Will Launch With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup
  6. Xiaomi May Bring New Truly Wireless Earbuds With AirPods Pro-Like Latency
  7. Oppo Enco M31 Wireless Neckband Earphones Announced
  8. Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Series ‘She’ Needs More of Vijay Varma
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  10. Coronavirus Conspiracies Go Viral on WhatsApp as Crisis Deepens
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10 Teased to Debut With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup
  2. Google’s Coronavirus Website Launched in the US, Will Expand to More Countries ‘In the Coming Days’
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ Get Limited-Period Cashback Offer, Exchange Discount in India
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone Crosses 30 Million Players in 10 Days
  5. Coronavirus: Ola, Uber Suspend Shared Ride Services in India
  6. Realme Narzo 10 Price in India and Specifications Tipped, Alleged Live Image Surfaces Online
  7. Google I/O 2020 Is Fully Cancelled as Virtual Event Also Called Off
  8. Researchers Create AI-Powered Device That Detects Cough, Can Predict Pandemic in Making
  9. COVID-19: YouTube to Promote 'Authoritative' Coronavirus Content on Homepage
  10. Netflix Picks Up 'The Lovebirds' as Movie Theatres Face Uncertainty
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.